Book Notes November 2026

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Authors! Toledo Library Series with Ellery Adams

New York Times and USA TODAY bestselling author Ellery Adams joins Authors! to discuss her new supernatural thriller, Invasive Species. Hear what inspired her to move beyond her beloved cozy mysteries, followed by a Q&A. $25. Every ticket includes a copy of the book. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 7pm. $25. Main Library, 325 N Michigan St. toledolibrary.org

Toledo Library Romance-Con Features Adriana Herrera & Ali Hazelwood

Bestselling author Adriana Herrera and No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Ali Hazelwood come together for a conversation about romance writing and collaboration, followed by a participant Q&A. Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10–11:15am. Main Library, 325 N Michigan St., 2nd Floor. Free, ticketed event. toledolibrary.org

Toledo Friends of the Library Book Sale

Toledo FOL Book Sale invites local readers to refresh their libraries with a wide selection of gently used books for $1 each. Thursday, Nov. 5, from 4-7pm. (members only), Friday, Nov. 6, 9am-4pm, and Saturday, Nov. 7, 9am-4pm. Friends of the Library Book Center, 1301 N. Reynolds Rd. toledofol.org

Wine & Words | Beer & Books

Wine & Words | Beer & Books brings readers together for a relaxed evening of conversation with author Robin Yocum. Discuss his novel A Perfect Shot, hear about his writing process and inspirations and connect with fellow book lovers over an adult beverage. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 6:30pm. Earnest Brew Works, 4342 S. Detroit Ave. gatheringvolumes.com

Ink & Ivy: A Candlelit Literary Experience

Book lovers, step into an intimate evening of stories, candles and literary charm. Meet local and visiting authors, browse bookish vendors and explore tarot readings. Thursday, Nov. 12, 6-9:30pm. Crosby Center at the Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr. $40. Facebook: Ink & Ivy: A Candlelit Literary Evening.

Wild Reads Book Club At The Toledo Zoo

Wild Reads Book Club brings readers together at the Toledo Zoo for a lively discussion of Stolen World by Jennie Erin Smith. Explore animal, ecosystem and nature-related themes from the book, then tour the zoo to see related animals and habitats. Saturday, Nov. 14, 11:30am. Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. Toledozoo.org/wild-reads

Mystery Book Club | Gathering Volumes

Mystery Book Club meets at Gathering Volumes to discuss Miss Winter in the Library with a Knife, a festive whodunit about six people invited to solve the fictional murder of a crime writer in a remote North Yorkshire village. New members are welcome. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 6:30pm. Gathering Volumes, 196 E. South Boundary St. gatheringvolumes.com





