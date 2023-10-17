Book Notes November 2023

Workshop to inspire comic artists

Toledo Comic Arts Festival with special guest Mika Song, will lead you through the creation of an original Norma and Belly 4-panel comic. Mika Song makes children’s books about sweetly funny outsiders. A Friend for Henry, illustrated by Song, received the Schneider Family Honor from the American Library Association. Her graphic novel for early readers, Donut Feed the Squirrels, was nominated for an Eisner Award. Saturday, Nov. 4, 1 pm Toledo Library, 325 Michigan St. Free. 419-259-5200. toledolibrary.org/toledo-comic-arts-festival.

NFL star joins Authors! series

Join the Toledo Lucas County Public Library to welcome legendary Ohio State defensive back, Malcolm Jenkins, an entrepreneur, media personality, executive producer, writer, racial justice advocate and philanthropist. Jenkins won Super Bowl championships in New Orleans and Philadelphia along with three Pro Bowl honors during his thirteen-year NFL career. In his book, WHAT WINNERS WON’T TELL YOU, Jenkins looks at his NFL career and his life beyond football. Thursday, Nov. 2, 7 pm. $25 eventbrite.com/e/authors-with-malcolm-jenkins-tickets-714801639947.

The Measure of the Oregon book club

The Great Beginnings (in the evening) Book Club meets the first Monday of the month online via Zoom. For November, the Oregon Public Library based group will discuss The Measure by Nikki Erlick. The story is about family, friendship, hope and destiny in a way that is meant to encourage people to live life to the fullest. Nov. 6. 6pm Email bookclub@oregonlibrary.org to join.