Book Notes June 2025

WritersShop Workshop: Genre & World-Building

Join the WritersShop Writing Workshop on Tuesday, June 24, from 6 to 8 pm at the Reynolds Corners Branch Library, 4833 Dorr St. This free workshop, hosted by Lucas County Poet Laureate Dave Essinger, is open to writers of all ages and skill levels. The focus will be on generative work, specifically exploring genre and world-building techniques. Bring your creativity and enjoy some cookies as you dive into writing! Workshops are held on the final Tuesday of each month. toledopoet.com

Uncloistered Poetry Online

Join the next session of Uncloistered Poetry Online on Sunday, June 15, from 6 to 8:30 pm. This virtual event, held on the second Sunday of each month, features readings by selected poets followed by an open mic where participants can share their own work (5 minutes per reader). This event is a great opportunity to connect with fellow poetry lovers and showcase your creativity from the comfort of your home. facebook.com/Uncloisteredpoetrytoledo

Respect Tha Mic Poetry Night

Respect Tha Mic Poetry Night brings together poetry, music and stand-up in a lively, welcoming atmosphere. Held on the second Wednesday of each month, the event invites performers and audiences alike to share in an evening of creativity and connection. A $5 cover is required. The next event takes place Wednesday, June 11, from 7 to 9 pm at The Code Bar and Grill, 827 Starr Ave. toledopoet.com

Mystery Book Club Meeting

The Mystery Book Club will meet Wednesday, June 18 at 6:30 pm at Gathering Volumes, 196 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg. This month’s selection is Murder at Gulls Nest by Jess Kidd, a cozy mystery featuring a former nun who searches for answers in a seaside town after her pen pal mysteriously disappears. gatheringvolumes.com/item/gQpiPqSJBXixNN2696L6mw

An Evening with Liv Constantine

Celebrate the bestselling author behind The Last Mrs. Parrish during an evening of conversation and insight on Thursday, June 19, from 6 to 9 pm at Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. Liv Constantine’s thrillers—praised by critics and featured by Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club—have sold over two million copies worldwide and are being adapted for television and film. Tickets are $25 or $35 with light snacks included. starlitetheatergroup.org