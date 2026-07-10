Book Notes July 2026

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The Lord of the Wood Book Release Celebration

Celebrate the release of The Lord of the Wood with author E M Anderson at Gathering Volumes in Perrysburg on Tuesday, July 21 at 6:30pm. The new novel blends cozy fantasy and creeping horror and an unexpected connection along the way. 196 E. South Boundary St. gatheringvolumes.com

Romance-Con Presents Mazey Eddings

Celebrate Disability Pride Month with bestselling romance author Mazey Eddings at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s Main Branch. Known for her heartfelt contemporary romances and authentic representation of disability and mental health, Eddings will discuss her writing process. Saturday, July 18, 11am–1pm, Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St. Free. Tickets required. events. toledolibrary.org

July Authors! Series at Main Library

Authors! with Kelly Rimmer features the bestselling author discussing The Story Keeper, a Gothic suspense novel that blends contemporary mystery with a haunting tale of family

secrets. Wednesday, July 22, 7–8pm.

Authors! with Daniel Kraus welcomes the New York Times bestselling author of Whalefall and coauthor of The Shape of Water, who will discuss his newest science-fiction horror novel, The Sixth Nik. Thursday, July 16, 7–8pm.

Both events take place at Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St., and include an author talk, Q &

A and book signing. Tickets are required and include a copy of the featured book. events. toledolibrary.org