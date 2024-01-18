Book Notes February 2024

By
Leslie Anne Shore
-

Books on Tap

This month’s Book on Tap, hosted by Quenched & Tempered Brewing Company in partnership with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, is Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead. Sip on your favorite beer and discuss this month’s book. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 7:30pm. 1210 Jackson St. 419-469-2277. Events.toledolibrary.org 

Maumee Book Club 

The Maumee Book Club will discuss Agatha of Little Leon by Clair Luchette this month. Enjoy a lively discussion on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 10 am. Maumee Branch, Toledo Lucas Public Library. 501 River Road. 419-259-5360. Events.toledolibrary.org 

Online Wellness Group

Join the Toledo Lucas County Public Library for a virtual book club focusing on wellness. The Online Wellness Book Group will discuss The Will to Change by bell hooks, exploring toxic masculinity and the healthy expressions of emotions. Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 7pm. Zoom. 419-259-5200. Events.toledolibrary.org 

