Book Notes December 2025

21st Annual NW Ohio Jewish Book Festival Features Diverse Author Lineup

Explore new stories and perspectives at the 21st Annual Northwest Ohio Jewish Book Festival. Presented by the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo, the festival runs through Thursday, December 4 featuring authors covering Jewish history, memoir, humor and inspiration. Tickets $20-$40, which includes books, meals or refreshments. Locations shared with registrants prior to each event. jewishtoledo.org

Plants and Pages Book Club Debuts at Toledo Zoo

Discover the perfect blend of literature and horticulture with the new Toledo Zoo Plants and Pages Book Club. Designed for both plant enthusiasts and book lovers, the Club meets to discuss botanical-inspired books over mimosas or coffee. The inaugural meeting, on Saturday, December 6, features The Drunken Botanist, from 5–7pm. toledozoo.org/gardens

Gathering Volumes Hosts Mystery Book Club Meeting

Looking for a book to get into the Holiday Spirit? Join Gathering Volumes, 196 E S Boundary St., on Wednesday, December 17, 6:30pm and talk about the book, Book? And Other Seasonal Mysteries” by Martin Edwards (a new murder mystery book about the murder of Father Christmas). Free. gatheringvolumes.com