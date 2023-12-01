Book Notes December 2023

Books On Tap

In partnership with Toledo Lucas County Public Library, Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co. hosts ‘Books On Tap’. Enjoy a craft beer while discussing Shelby Van Pelt’s Remarkably Bright Creatures on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 pm. Quenched & Tempered Brewing, 1210 Jackson St. quenchedandtempered.com

Authors! with Mitch Albom

Mitch Albom is coming back to the Toledo Public Library to speak about his book the little liar, his first novel, set during the Holocaust. Following Albom’s talk, there will be a short Q&A session and book signing. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 7 pm. Main Library, 325 Michigan St. Tickets, $22, on Eventbrite. mitchalbom.com

Waterville Evening Book Club

Discuss Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson at the Waterville Branch of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library. Dec. 5, 6:30 pm. 800 Michigan Ave., Waterville. toledolibrary.org