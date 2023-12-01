Friday, December 1, 2023
Book Notes December 2023

By Riley Runnells

Books On Tap

In partnership with Toledo Lucas County Public Library, Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co. hosts ‘Books On Tap’. Enjoy a craft beer while discussing Shelby Van Pelt’s Remarkably Bright Creatures on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 pm. Quenched & Tempered Brewing, 1210 Jackson St. quenchedandtempered.com

 

Authors! with Mitch Albom

Mitch Albom is coming back to the Toledo Public Library to speak about his book the little liar, his first novel, set during the Holocaust. Following Albom’s talk, there will be a short Q&A session and book signing. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 7 pm. Main Library, 325 Michigan St. Tickets, $22, on Eventbrite. mitchalbom.com 

 

Waterville Evening Book Club

Discuss Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson at the Waterville Branch of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library.  Dec. 5, 6:30 pm. 800 Michigan Ave., Waterville. toledolibrary.org 

