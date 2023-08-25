Big To Do Sept. 2023

Ohio’s Largest Free Music & Art Festival is Back in BG

The Black Swamp Art Festival, an award-winning festival that brings local, regional and even national musicians along with over 150 artists to downtown Bowling Green, is Ohio’s largest free music and art festival. Hosting two art shows, Wood County Invitational Art Show which features local artists and the Festival’s Juried Art Show featuring artists from all over the country, there is also the Youth Arts Village where kids and adults can create and take home cool crafts and make tie-dyed shirts. Food and beverages available for purchase. 5 pm to 11:30 pm, Friday, Sept. 8; 9 am to 11:30 pm, Saturday, Sept. 9 and 11 am to 5 pm, Sunday, Sept. 10. 100 S Main St., Bowling Green. festivals-and-events/black-swamp-arts-festival.

Family House Fall Festival Assists Toledo Homeless Shelter

To help the Family House of Toledo homeless shelter, join them for an evening of family fun. With live music from special music guests EZ PICKENZ and Nate Hicks, local food trucks, beverages and fun activities to keep the children engaged. This fundraising event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 2 pm to 8 pm, at the Toledo Club, 235 14th St. Toledo. To help the Family House of Toledo homeless shelter, reserve a ticket at eventbrite.com/e/family-house-fall-festival-tickets.

Learn Everything You Need to Have At Your Wedding

If anyone is tired of the extensive wedding planning but still wants to make their dream wedding a reality, attend the local Ohio Bridal & Wedding Expo. The event features an amazing selection of wedding professionals that can help with the big day, including finding the perfect bridal gown, venue, photographer, music and more. A live fashion show will provide inspiration, along with live DJ demos. In addition to inspiration, there are also prizes and giveaways that can be useful on the wedding day. Sunday, Sept. 24, 1 pm to 5 pm. Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave. Registration required. Visit eventbrite.com/e/ohio-bridal-wedding-expo-tickets.

Labor Day Picnic with the Mud Hens

Join the Toledo Mud Hens on Sept. 3, 6 pm to 8 pm for a Labor Day Picnic in the Home Run Terrace at Fifth Third Field, 406 Washington St. The picnic is hosted after the game against the Iowa Cubs. The Labor Day Picnic price of $28 includes a 2-hour after game buffet and also gets you a game ticket, along with post game hotdogs, chili dogs, chips, cookies, Pepsi products, lemonade and water. For more information, visit fevogm.com/event/Laborday.