Big To Do October 2023

The Price is Right Live at the Stranahan Theater

The Price is Right Live, the traveling interactive stage show, gives audience members the chance to hear their names called to “Come On Down” to win. The classic game is just like on television’s longest running and most popular game show.. Doors at 6:30 pm. Arrive early to play. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. Friday, Oct. 27. 7:30 pm. stranahantheater.com.

Bands of America Regional Championships

The Bands of America Regional Championships, presented by Yamaha, features outstanding high school marching bands from around the region in competition. The top 12 scoring bands advance to the evening’s finals and the naming of the 2023 Bands of America Regional Champion. Glass Bowl Stadium, 2801 Bancroft St., Saturday, Oct. 7, 8 am. marching.musicforall.org/boa.

Toledo Night Market’s CiderFest419 2023

The 2nd annual CiderFest419 will feature tastings of hard cider, mead, wine and craft beer. Join the Toledo Night Market crew for a concert and line dancing along the scenic Glass City Riverwalk. Must be 21 and over to attend. Friday, Oct. 6. 5 pm. $55 general admission, $75 VIP, $20 for designated drivers. Visit toledonightmarket.com/ciderfest419.