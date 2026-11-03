Big To Do Novemeber 2026

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Friday, November 6

It’s Friday!

Kick off the weekend with live music, creative activities and drinks during this monthly Friday night series at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Glass Pavilion. 6–8pm, Toledo Museum of Art – Glass Pavilion, 2444 Monroe St. Free. toledomuseum.org

Saturday, November 7

5K Beer Run x Inside The Five

Run, walk or jog a 5K course through Perrysburg, then celebrate at the finish with a post-race gathering at Inside the Five Brewing Company. 11am–2pm, Inside the Five Brewing Co., 127 West 3rd St., Perrysburg, 419-931-0708. insidethefivebrewing.com

Saturday, November 7

Creepfest 2026

Get spooky at this paranormal festival featuring speakers, psychics, tarot, Reiki, metaphysical vendors and celebrity guests from The Walking Dead, Guardians of the Galaxy and Ghost Hunters International. 3–9pm, Collingwood Arts Center, 2413 Collingwood Blvd. $10. Collingwoodartscenter.org

Sunday, November 8

Vet Fall Fest

Celebrate and honor local veterans and their families with a family-friendly fall festival featuring a chili cook-off showcasing veterans, live music, food trucks, pumpkin decorating, kids’ games, dance classes and local, veteran vendors. 4pm, Arthur Murray Dance Toledo, 5650 W. Central Ave. Free. Arthurmurray.com

Saturday, November 14

Maker’s Mart: Holiday 2026

Shop handmade goods from more than 70 local artists and Midwest makers at Toledo’s indie craft fair. 11am–6pm, Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St. $5. Facebook: @handmadetoledo

Saturday, November 14

3rd Annual Holiday Bazaar Tree City Market

Get into the holiday spirit while shopping local, joining local makers, boutiques, artisans, bakers and small businesses. 11am–4pm, Franciscan Center, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. Free. Facebook: @Franciscantheatre&conferencecenter

Sunday, November 15

Glass City Record Show

Dig through more than 80 tables of LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, memorabilia and vintage stereo gear spanning genres from rock and pop to jazz, blues, soul, country and more. 10am–4pm, Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. $2. Thestranahan.com

Friday, November 20

Sip, Sip, Hooray! Boots & Bling

Saddle up for a country-western fundraiser featuring line dancing, live music, local restaurant vendors, games of chance and a silent auction, all supporting seniors in our community. 6pm, The Premier, 4480 Heatherdowns Blvd. Tickets $100–150. Mobilemeals.org/sip26/

Saturday, November 21

Frost on the Farm

Celebrate the holiday season with an evening of ice skating, cocoa and festive lights at Bittersweet Farms. 5–8pm, Bittersweet Farms, 12660 Archbold Whitehouse Rd., Whitehouse. $10. Bittersweetfarms.org

Saturday, November 28–Sunday, November 29

Crafts for Christmas

Shop handmade gifts, holiday decorations and fine crafts. Enjoy two big shopping days while supporting Toys for Tots through this event’s donation drive. 9am–4pm Saturday, 11am–4pm Sunday, Lucas County Recreation Center, 2901 Key St., Maumee. Free.