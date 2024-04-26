Big To Do May 2024

MLK Kitchen Spring Gala and Fundraiser

Please join MLK Kitchen for the Poor as they celebrate 55 years of feeding the hungry in Central Toledo. The event features live music, great food, wonderful people and a joyous evening. The Pinnacle, 1772 Indian Circle Drive, Saturday, May 4, 6 pm to 11 pm. 419-241-2596. Tickets on Eventbrite.

Glass City Derby Day Party

Come out and celebrate the Kentucky Derby, Alpha Style, at the annual Glass City Derby Day Party, Saturday, May 4 at 4 pm. Hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Xi Lambda Chapter at The Bay, 18 Main St. Tickets range from $50 to $75, on Eventbrite.

Night Market in the Garden

Celebrate spring by strolling the beautiful garden, shopping artisan wares and exploring the Artist Village. The Night Market is Friday night of Mother’s Day weekend. Grab food and drinks from food trucks, listen to live music and explore the secret forest playland. Friday, May 10, 4 pm to 9 pm. Toledo Botanical Gardens, 5403 Elmer Drive. toledonightmarket.com

The Biggest Week in American Birding

The Biggest Week in American Birding is a 10-day festival in northwest Ohio, “The Warbler Capital of the World.” Immerse yourself in spring songbird migration and experience some of the best birding North America has to offer. The festival has bird identification workshops, guided birding trips, birding by canoe, daily walks at the world famous Magee Marsh, American Woodcock field trips, keynote presentations, a Birder’s Marketplace, evening socials with free food and music and much more. Hosted by Black Swamp Bird Observatory May 3 through May 12, Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center, 1750 State Park Road #2. biggestweekinamericanbirding.com

Finders Keepers Vintage Market

Sunday, May 5 at 10 am. Head to the Lucas County Fairgrounds for an exciting event with over 100 vendors all gathered in one place! Shop locally made products, vintage and new decor dealers, boutique trucks and food trucks in Maumee. Tickets range from $5 to $15 on Eventbrite.