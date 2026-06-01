Big To Do June 2026

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Guitar show strikes a chord at The Stranahan

Guitar enthusiasts, collectors and musicians can explore a day dedicated to all things stringed at the Toledo Guitar Show, Sunday, June 7, at the Stranahan Theater Hall. Bringing together vendors, vintage instruments, gear, accessories and opportunities to buy, sell and trade, the show offers something for players of every level. Sunday, June 7, 9 am – 6 pm. The Stranahan, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. toledoguitarshow.com

Old West End Festival

The Old West End Festival returns for its 53rd year, transforming one of the nation’s largest historic districts into a weekend celebration of music, food, art and community. King Wamba Carnival Parade on Saturday morning. Sat–Sun, June 6–7, Toledo’s Old West End neighborhood.

Toledo’s Holistic Scavenger Hunt & Carnival

Join HealGrid for a citywide wellness adventure that blends exploration and celebration. Participants travel to local holistic businesses completing interactive challenges before returning for a cookout carnival featuring vendors, music, games, workshops and prizes. Sat, June 27, 11am–7pm. 7880 Central Ave. $23.

Music at the museum In Bowling Green

The Wood County Museum’s 4th annual Music at the Museum series returns with free live performances on the historic Bowling Green County Home grounds. The series begins Thursday, June 11, from 6–9 pm, with additional dates July 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. A beer garden, yard games and rotating food trucks on site. No outside alcohol permitted. Thursday, June 11, 6–9 pm. Wood County Museum. 13660 County Home Rd, Bowling Green. woodcountyhistory.org/events Toledo Metrooarks’

Watershed Weekend June 11-14, 2026

A four-day celebration along Glass City Riverwalk marking a shared milestone for Toledo. Watershed Weekend celebrates the halfway point of the Riverwalk and invites the community to gather along the Maumee River and experience the progress together. Watershed Weekend brings public events to both sides of the Maumee River, from art, music and outdoor recreation to community celebration along Toledo’s connected riverfront. Explore signature events and view the full weekend schedule at metroparkstoledo.com

Toledo Pride Bar Crawl

The Toledo Pride Bar Crawl celebrates Pride Month with a citywide bar-hopping event starting at Whiskey Red Saloon. Participants gather for an evening of drinks, music and community spirit as they move between Toledo bars, with festive Pride-themed energy throughout the night. Sat, June 20, 4–10pm. 505 Jefferson Ave. #101