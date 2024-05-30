Big To Do June 2024

Old West End Festival 2024

Head to the 51st Old West End festival June 1 and 2 in the historic Old West End neighborhood. There will be yard sales, art fairs, marketplaces, food vendors, a parade, house tours, live entertainment and more available for people. Free to attend, but donations are encouraged. 567-698-7969. toledooldwestend.com/festival

Single in the Glass City Party

Seven girls and seven guys will compete for the title of most eligible bachelor and bachelorette, and only one of each will remain victorious. This event, sponsored by the Toledo City Paper, is a hilarious expose filled with antics, games and chaos. Audiences can head to Bar 145, 5305 Monroe St., Friday, June 7 at 7 pm to cheer and vote for their favorite bachelor and bachelorette. toledocitypaper.com

Toledo JeepFest Hype Bash 2024

It’s like practice for the big event. Hype Bashes are Jeep events held at sponsors and vendors facilities. All Hype Bashes include Jeeps, information on the upcoming event, Jeep Fest gear for sale, and giveaway and raffle items from our Jeep vendors. Hype Bashes at the dealerships also include RTI Ramp & Balance Blocks Opportunities sponsored by the Glass City Crawlers, vendors, DJs and food trucks. In June, there are two JeepFest Hype Bashes: the Michigan Technical Park Hype Bash on June 12, and the Grogan’s Towne Hype Bash on June 30. For more details, visit toledojeepfest.com.

2nd Annual Juneteenth Toledo celebration

Juneteenth Toledo promises six days of activities presenting numerous opportunities to strengthen economic and community development in the Englewood | Junction Districts and surrounding communities of Lucas County. These events will celebrate freedom and honor Black history in Northwest Ohio. There are vendors, community partners, recognition and more. June 13 through June 19, locations and times vary. For details, visit toledo.juneteenthnyworldwide.com.