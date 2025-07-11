Big To Do July 2025

Rossford Balloon And Fireworks Fest

Experience the magic of the Rossford Balloon & Fireworks Fest, a two-day celebration featuring hot air balloon glows and flights all culminating in a spectacular pyro-musical fireworks display. Enjoy live musical performances, a diverse selection of food trucks, a beer garden and a dedicated kids’ area. Tethered balloon rides are available both nights from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm for just $15 per person. Parking is available with shuttle services provided. Don’t miss this family-friendly event at the crossroads of I-75 and the Ohio Turnpike. Friday–Saturday, July 18–19, 4pm – 11pm. Free. visitrossfordohio.com/balloon-and-boom

Toledo Jeep Fest Hype Bash Revvs Up the Summer

The Toledo Jeep Fest Hype Bash at Toledo Speedway is a high-energy prelude to the main festival in August. Jeep enthusiasts can experience laps on the racetrack, coordinated by the Glass City Crawlers. The event also features an RTI ramp and balance blocks to test your Jeep’s articulation and balance. Attendees can take part in challenges designed to showcase their Jeep’s capabilities. Featuring music, food trucks and a chance to win exclusive Jeep merchandise and other prizes, visitors can also browse vendors’ wares offering Jeep accessories. Free. Friday, July 11, from 6pm to 8:30pm at 5639 Benore Road, Toledo, Ohio. toledojeepfest.com.

Arctic Clam at Party in the Park with Nikki D & the Sisters of Thunder

Experience a lively summer night at Promenade Park on Friday, July 11, from 6:00

to 9:30pm. Arctic Clam headlines the Party in the Park concert, with Nikki D and the

Sisters of Thunder opening the show. This free outdoor event will have food and drinks

available for purchase. No outside coolers are allowed. No tickets needed. facebook.com/events/1229003685465509

Let’s Sing Taylor – A Live Band Experience

Celebrate the music of Taylor Swift with an electrifying tribute show at Centennial Terrace in Sylvania on Sunday, July 20, from 5 to 9pm. This live band experience delivers faithful and energetic covers of Taylor’s biggest hits, inviting Swifties to sing along and embrace the fun. Doors open at 3:30 pm. Tickets range from $27 for general admission to $49.50 for front-row seats, available online or at the Huntington

Center Box Office. This rain-or-shine event welcomes small folding chairs (no umbrellas) and features $10 parking at the Centennial venue. Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Road. centennialterrace.org/event/lets-sing-taylor