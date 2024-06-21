Big To Do July 2024

Jamie Farr’s 90th Birthday Celebration with Toledo MudHens

On Monday, July 1 from 7 pm to 10 pm, come down to Fifth Third Field to celebrate Jamie Farr’s 90th birthday. There will be Klinger and all things M*A*S*H with a specialty jersey and 1,500 bobbleheads to giveaway. The Mud Hens will be facing the Columbus Clippers. Tickets are required. milb.com/toledo

Toledo Love Fest

On Saturday, July 13, Toledo will kick off the Equality Toledo Love Fest with an evening filled with local entertainment, including bands, drag performers, theater lovers and DJs. The event begins at 3 pm and will continue all evening. Join the Fest at 1209 Adams St. Tickets $5 on Eventbrite.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live

Attend the glow party at the Huntington Center on Friday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m. then watch epic stunts and iconic jumps with Hot Wheel Monster Trucks Live. Shows will also take place on July 13 at 12:30 pm and 7:30 pm, with a final show on this stop on July 14 at 2:30 pm. Tickets start at $34. hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com

Toledo Club Party in the Parking Lot

The 37th annual Party in the Parking Lot at the Toledo Club is Friday, July 19 from 6 pm to midnight. Featuring seven Toledo area bands, enticing food trucks and plenty of refreshing drinks. Don’t miss this unforgettable event. Tickets $20 in advance, or $25 at the event. givebutter.com/BM667g