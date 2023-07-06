Big To Do: July 2023

Thrift & Sip & Be Merry

Following the success of its first Thrift & Sip event, Maumee Bay Brewing Company will present its second Thrift & Sip on Saturday, July 8 from 10am-3pm. In addition to food and MBBC beers, attendees can also enjoy live music from Chloe & the Steel Strings. Proceeds benefit the nearby Historic Church of St. Patrick’s, which is celebrating its 160th anniversary. Free and open to the public. The event will be held next door to the Oliver House, at MBBC’s event warehouse at 201 Morris St. 419-243-1302. mbaybrew.com.

Sneaking around the Glass City Center

On Saturday, July 8 from 2-5pm, head to the Glass City Center for a sneaker convention. Lovers of sneakers will experience different brands and styles of the shoes along with other vendors. Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase before the event or at the door. 401 Jefferson Ave., Toledo. 419-255-3300. glasscitycenter.com.

African American Parade & Community Day

Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union once again presents the 18th Annual African American Festival, showcasing the history, health and education of Black Toledoans. The festival takes place after the annual parade, on Saturday, July 15 from noon-3pm at Nelson Grace Park, 1001 N. Detroit Ave., Toledo. Enjoy events, vendors and more. toledourban.net.

Toledo Loves Love Fest

Love Fest 2023, an annual fundraiser benefiting Equality Toledo, returns to the Love Wall on Adams Street on Saturday, July 15 from 3pm-12:30am. A colorful slate of performers including musicians, drag performers, theater groups, DJs and more will contribute to an unforgettable festival. $5. Open to the public, but attendees under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. 1209 Adams Street, Toledo. equalitytoledo.org/events/love-fest-2023.

Feeling saucy

Favorite local barbecue vendors will face off at the 39th Annual Northwest Ohio Rib Off from Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30. The Rib Off will be held at the Lucas County Fairgrounds in Maumee. On Friday and Saturday, the event is open from noon-11pm, with entertainment from the Little River Band at 8pm on Friday night and Gabby Barrett at 8pm on Saturday. Sunday, family day, the event runs from noon-7pm and includes a kid zone, bounce house, petting zoo and more. $5-$55. 1406 Key St., Maumee. 419-381-8851. nworiboff.com.