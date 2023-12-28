Big To Do January 2024

Ohio Craft Brewers Conference

The 9th annual Ohio Craft Brewers Conference will be in Toledo this year, featuring educational seminars, speakers, industry vendors and networking opportunities. Experienced craft brewers and newbies alike are encouraged to enjoy craft beers and educational resources at the Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave. Tues, Jan. 16 through Thurs, Jan. 18. Visit ohiocraftbeer.org

Winter Brewfest in T-Town

Head downtown for Winter Brewfest, presented by IBEW Local 245 and Lexus of Toledo, this outdoor event takes over the Fifth Third Field concourse and Hensville Park. Sample pours from over 30 national, regional and local craft breweries will accompany live music and food vendors. 21 and over, with a valid ID presented at the entrance. General admission $55, designated driver $35, VIP $75 and suites $1,300. Sat, Jan. 20 at 5 pm. Washington and St. Clair Streets. hensvilletoledo.com/winter-brewfest

RV Dealers Camp & Travel Show

The largest RV show in the region offers the chance to see new RV models and accessories, featuring over 30 exhibitors including dealers, manufacturers, suppliers and campgrounds from neighboring states. Thurs, Jan. 25 through Sun, Jan. 28. Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave. Times vary. 419-321-5007. glasscitycenter.com/events