Friday, December 1, 2023
Big To Do December 2023

Toledo SantaCon 2023

Come dressed in your best Santa outfit, ugly sweater, reindeer costume or even as a Christmas tree to get into the spirit of the holiday season with friends. Select bars, restaurants and venues will all provide you with fun spots to enjoy the event. Must be 21 and over to attend. Locations and tickets available on Eventbrite. Saturday, Dec. 9. 1 pm to 8 pm. Downtown Toledo.

Community Chanukah Celebration

Celebrate the Chanukah holiday at Franklin Park Mall with a giant menorah lighting, a juggling show, Lego dreidels for everyone, latkes, donuts, music and more. The event begins at 3:45 pm Sunday, Dec 18. 5001 Monroe St. 419-473-3317. chabadtoledo.com/chanukah

Toledo’s Biggest New Years Bash

Toledo’s largest and most exclusive Annual New Year’s Eve Party in the Midwest is back for those 21 and over with a Chicago-Vegas Style New Year’s experience. For $100, attendees will experience a red carpet arrival with a photo print champagne tower reception, appetizers, six drink tickets (for cocktails, beer or wine), quality entertainment, midnight snack stations and party favors for a midnight balloon drop. Sunday, Dec. 31, at 6 pm until Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:30 am. City View Event Center (at The Docks) 26 Main St. More information and tickets on Eventbrite.

