Big To Do Calendar Sept. 2023

FRI, Sep. 1

[comedy]

Friday Night Comedy – Aria Banquet Hall hosts an evening of laughs with top-notch comedians. Ticket includes dinner and a non-alcoholic drink. VIP tables are available. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $34-$150. 6pm. Aria Banquet Hall, 5969 Telegraph Rd.

SUN, Sep. 3



[author events]

Parking Lot Party & Author Fair – Featuring over 20 local authors, Gathering Volumes is celebrating what we love most: books and reading. There is something for every reader, whether it’s picture books for children, horror, science fiction/fantasy or regional nonfiction. 10am-4pm. Gathering Volumes, 196 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg. Gatheringvolumes.com

[festivals & fairs, fireworks]

Labor Day Fireworks Festival – Historic downtown Elmore will host food trucks, drinks, live entertainment, bounce houses, a petting zoo, family activities and fireworks at dusk. 4pm-8pm. Downtown Elmore, Rice St., Elmore. @ExploreElmore

THURS, Sep. 7

[fundraisers]

Drive-In Designer Purse Bingo – Enjoy a fun night out with your friends while playing for designer purses by brands including Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors and more. Proceeds benefit The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio. $40. 6:30pm. Parkside Drive-In, 4500 Navarre Ave., Oregon. sightcentertoledo.org

FRI., Sep. 8

[geology, special interests]

Treasures Unearthed – Toledo Gem & Rockhound Club will host the 52nd Annual Gem, Rockhound, Mineral Show & Jewelry Sale. $6-$12, kids 12 and under free. 11am-5pm. Also on Saturday, Sep. 9, 10am-6pm and Sunday, Sep. 10, 11am-5pm. Wood County Fairground, Pratt Pavilion, 13800 W. Poe Rd, Bowling Green. rockyreader.com



[comedy]

Colin Jost – Saturday Night Live head writer Colin Jost brings the laughs to the University of Toledo. $25-$60. 7:30pm. Savage Arena, 2025 Douglas Rd. utrockets.com

SAT., Sep. 9

[museums, civic benefit]

Full STEAM Ahead – In honor of Greater Toledo Community Foundation’s 50th anniversary, two of Toledo’s premier museums are offering FREE admission and water-based, green learning activities. 10am-5pm. National Museum of the Great Lakes, 1701 Front St. Imagination Station, 2 Discovery Way. 50yearsoftoledo.com

[art museums, festivals & street fairs]

TMA Block Party – Featuring art-making activities, live performances, and more to celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop. The show will feature special guest DJ Spinderella, Grammy award-winning DJ, producer, rapper and writer. 4-8pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org

[comedy]

Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour – Jackass star Steve-O brings his multimedia comedy tour to Toledo. $35-$55. 7pm. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

SUN, Sep. 10

[markets & shopping, craft beer]

Thrift & Sip 3 – Join Maumee Bay Brewing Co. at their warehouse for thrifting, sipping, food, music & more at this fun & unique flea market. 10am-3pm. Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 201 Morris St. mbaybrew.com

[fundraisers]

Wander the Warehouse District – Get a behind-the-scenes look inside some of the newest renovations during this self-guided, self-paced tour of the Warehouse District. $15. Noon-4pm. Lafayette St. at S. St. Clair St. toledwarehouse.org

[civic benefit]

Welcoming Week Picnic & Party – Welcome Toledo-Lucas County, Women of Toledo and Human Relations Commission Toledo will be hosting a picnic celebrating the many cultures and welcoming spirit of Toledo. Performances, activities, poetry, food and more. 1pm-3pm. Sanger Branch Library, 3030 W. Central Ave. toledolibrary.org

THURS, Sep. 14

[outdoor concerts]

Music at the Museum – Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a night of lawn games and live music from Corduroy Road, Amelia Airhearts and Moths in the Attic. Food trucks will be on site. 6pm. Wood County Museum Grounds, 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green. woodcountyhistory.org

[talks & lectures]

2023 Edward Shapiro Lecture: An Evening with Reverend Dr. William Barber II – The Reverend Dr. William J. Barber II is one of the most prominent modern-day social activists. Barber has dedicated his life to advocacy, and is the founder of Repairers of the Breach, an organization dedicated to equipping communities to mobilize social change. Parking is free in Area 1N off University Hills Blvd. 7pm. University of Toledo, Doermann Theatre, 2801 W. Bancroft St. utoledo.edu Free

FRI, Sep. 15

[fundraisers, pottery, lunch]

Empty Bowls – The 3rd Annual Empty Bowls event will benefit Food for Thought. Choose a handmade bowl courtesy of the Toledo Potters Guild and fill it with your choice of soup provided by area restaurants. $30. Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr. feedtoledo.org

[civic benefit]

2023 PARK(ing) Day – Join Toledo Design Collective, in partnership with ConnecToledo and the City of Toledo, in reimagining our city’s infrastructure and pushing the boundaries of how our streets can be accessible for all. This creative and interactive event rethinks the use of parking spaces. 4pm. Art Tatum Celebration Column, Madison Ave. between N. Huron St. and N. St. Clair St. @toledodesigncollective

[comic-cons]

Monroe Pop Fest

The 11th Annual Monroe Pop Fest Comic Book & Pop Culture Convention offers special guests from the world of comics, wrestling, horror and pop culture. Also, 125+ vendors and artists, cosplay, food trucks, interactive panels, gaming and more. $10-$25. 5-9pm. Also on Saturday, Sep. 16, 10am-6pm. Monroe County Fairgrounds, 3775 S. Custer Rd., Monroe, MI. monroecomic-con.com

SAT, Sep. 16

[live music, fundraisers]

419 Music Fest – Nine local bands will perform and proceeds will benefit the Springfield Twp and Sylvania Twp firefighters HERO program. 1pm-10pm. Fire Station Bar & Grill, 6040 Knights Inn Pl., Maumee. 419musicfest.com

[festivals & fairs, fundraisers]

Family House Fall Festival – Live music, entertainment, drinks and food trucks at this annual parking lot party benefiting the Family House of Toledo. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $0-$250. 2-8pm. The Toledo Club, 235 14th St. toledoclub.org

[symphony]

Pictures at an Exhibition – The Toledo Symphony opens its 80th anniversary season with a world premiere by Barbara Assiginaak – an Odawa First Nations composer – that celebrates the largest public mural in North America, the Glass City River Wall. Acclaimed saxophonist Branford Marsalis performs Gabriel Prokofiev’s Saxophone Concerto. $15-$70. 8pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. artstoledo.com

SUN, Sep. 17

[psychic arts]

Celebrate the Senses: A Psychic/Spiritual Event – Offering unique vendors, energy workers, psychics, readers and more. Healing meditation begins at 9:30am. $7 cash only admission. 9am-5pm. The Premiere, 4480 Heatherdowns Blvd. janetamid.com

WED, Sep. 20

[concerts]

Guster with the Toledo Symphony – Alternative rock band Guster is joined by the Toledo Symphony for a one-night-only performance. $50-$110. 7:30pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. artstoledo.com

THURS, Sep. 21

[farmers markets]

Farmers Market at the Health Department – Accepting SNAP, WIC Farmers’ Market Coupons, Senior Nutrition Coupons, Produce Perks, Cash. 11am-2pm. Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, 635 N. Erie St. lucascountyhealth.com

[talks & lectures]

Lunch & Learn: The Secret Case of the Nancy Drew Ghostwriter – Speaker and author Julie Rubini will share the true life story of the Toledo Blade columnist, Millie Benson, who created the Nancy Drew mystery book series. Reservations can be made by emailing kate@stpaulstoledo.org. Noon. HeArt Gallery and Studios/St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 428 N. Erie St. heartgalleryandstudios.com

[live music]

Live at the Library with Ordinary Elephant – Folk duo, Ordinary Elephant, will perform at this series hosted by the Toledo Lucas County Public Library featuring touring musicians. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. 6:30pm-8pm. Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St. toledolibrary.org

FRI, Sep. 22

[film, symphony]

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone™ in Concert – Watch the film again and relive the magic on a 40-foot screen in high definition with a live symphony performance. Symphoria will perform John Williams’ score of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone™ . $35-$125. 8pm. Also on Saturday, Sep. 23 at 2pm. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

SAT, Sep. 23

[festivals & fairs]

Roche de Boeuf Festival – The annual festival in Waterville features a Kids Zone, artisan shopping, food, car show, live music and more. 9am-5pm. Conrad Park, 800 Michigan Ave., Waterville. Watervillechamber.com

[fashion, collectibles]

KixCon 2023 – Sneakerheads around the Toledo region will come together for the first ever KixCon at Franklin Park Mall. VIP meet & greets, panel discussions, giveaways and more. Noon-4pm. Franklin Park Mall, 5001 Monroe St. visitfranklinparkmall.com

[markets & shopping]

Toledo Night Market – Inspired by night markets from around the world, the Toledo Night Market offers lights, food trucks, shopping, craft drinks and live music. $5. 6pm-11pm. Toledo Farmers’ Market, 525 Market St. toledonightmarket.com

SUN, Sep. 24

[oktoberfest]

Oktoberfest – Maumee Bay Brewing Company’s seasonal Lager returns and the festivities begin! Live music with Screaming Heathens & The Polka Floyd Show, plus traditional German games, dancing & more with the Bavarian Sports Club. Noon. Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 27 Broadway St. mbaybrew.com

[bridal]

Ohio Bridal & Wedding Expo – A carefully selected team of experts is ready to assist you in creating lasting memories for your perfect wedding. Free passes are available online. $10. 1pm-5pm. Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave. bridalshowoh-sg.com

[choral, oktoberfest]

Oktoberfest presented by whateverandeveramen. – Join whateverandeveramen. for an evening of German tunes, traditional drinking songs, and craft beer. 6pm-9pm. Earnest Brew Works 25 S. St. Clair St. whateverchoir.org

MON, Sep. 25

[chess, craft beer]

Chess and Craft Beers – A casual meet up for players of all levels to enjoy a game of chess and Upside’s craft beers. 6pm-9pm. Upside Brewing/J&G Pizza Palace, 5692 Main St., Sylvania. @UpsideBrewing

TUES, Sep. 26

[gardening, health & wellness]

Harvest Your Own Herbal Tea – Walk through the gardens with 577 Foundation’s Organic Horticulturist Samantha and harvest your own herbal tea ingredients, then head to the cottage kitchen to brew and sample some combinations. Register online. $25. 6pm-7:30pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

THURS., Sep. 28

[book sales]

Friends of the Library Used Book Sale – Thousands of gently used books, dvds, and more. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Library and help support Library programs. 4pm-7pm. Also on Friday, Sep. 29, 9am-4pm and Saturday, Sep. 30 9am-4pm. FOL Book Center, 1301 N. Reynolds Rd. friends-of-the-toledo-lucas-county-public-library.square.site

SAT, Sep. 30

[history]

An Evening with Mo Rocca – CBS News correspondent, podcaster and TV personality Mo Rocca will return to Fremont to talk about presidential history during the wrap-up of President Rutherford B. Hayes’ 200th Birthday Celebration. $15-$35. 7pm-8:30pm. Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums, Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Rbhayes.org