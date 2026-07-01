Big To Do August 2026

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Lunch at Levis

Downtown Toledo’s popular summer lunch series returns to Levis Square, bringing

together food, music and community every Thursday throughout the summer. Visitors can enjoy live performances by local and regional musicians and DJs, enjoy food trucks and nearby restaurants. 11:30am–1:30pm. Levis Square, 435 N. St. Clair St. Every Thursday through Sept. 3. downtowntoledo.org

July 9

Toledo Movie Nights

Enjoy free outdoor movies under the stars at parks across Toledo this summer. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and settle in for an evening of family-friendly entertainment, with movies beginning at dusk. The Thursday, July 9 movie night features Elio at Danny Thomas Park, with eSports gaming provided by Party on a Truck before the movie begins. 7–10pm. 2101Broadway St. Additional July movie nights include Zootopia 2 on July 30 at Pine Glen Park. toledo.oh.gov/summer/movie-nights

July 11

Love Fest 2026

Love Fest returns to Toledo’s Love Wall for a day and night of live entertainment and community fun. The festival showcases local talent across a variety of creative disciplines. $5. Saturday, July 11, 3pm–1am. Love Wall, 1209 Adams St. equalitytoledo.org

America 250-Ohio: Homecoming and Picnic

The Toledo Museum of Art hosts America 250-Ohio: Homecoming and Picnic as part of a

statewide celebration bringing communities together across Ohio. This family-friendly event hosts a day of music, art, history and community with live music, hands-on art activities,

glassblowing demonstrations and a panel discussion celebrating 125 years of the Toledo Museum of Art. Saturday, July 11, 11am–3pm. Glass Pavilion Lawn and Glass Pavilion, Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. Free.

July 13–19

Lucas County Fair

Lucas County Fairgrounds in Maumee hosts a full week of summer traditions featuring livestock exhibits, carnival rides, fair food, entertainment and hands-on activities. Monday, July 13 through Sunday, July 19. Lucas County Fairgrounds, 1406 Key St., Maumee. lucascountyfair.com

July 14

Eats & Beats Food Truck Tuesday

Conrad Park is hosting a family friendly event featuring a rotating lineup of food trucks, live music, artisan vendors and kids’ crafts. Bring a chair, grab dinner from local vendors and enjoy an evening of music in the park. Tuesday, July 14, 5:30–8pm. Conrad Park, 798 Michigan Ave., Waterville.