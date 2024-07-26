Big To Do August 2024

2024 Jeep Fest

Join the bumper-to-bumper celebration of Toledo-built Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles, Aug. 1 to Aug. 4. Enjoy all things Jeep, including a parade, vendors, gear and vehicle history. toledojeepfest.com

St. George Festival

The St. George Cathedral Annual Summer Festival runs Friday, Aug. 2, from 5 pm to 8 pm, continuing on Aug 3 and 4. The festivities are held on the Cathedral grounds, 3754 Woodley Road. Admission is $5. Children under 10 are free. Local bands, belly dancers, games, bouncy houses, food, drinks and self-guided church tours are all available. St. George Cathedral Summer Festival on Facebook

Perrysburg Hearts the Arts Festival

The Guild of Artists and Artisans partners with Visit Perrysburg to produce a new art fair, Perrysburg Hearts the Arts Festival. Featuring artists and artisans including jewelry, ceramics, painting, glass, photography, fiber and more, the event will host art displays, musical entertainment, food trucks and kid-friendly activities. The Festival runs Friday, Aug. 16, 5 pm to 8 pm; Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 am to 10 pm and Sunday, Aug. 18 from 10 am to 4 pm. Free. theguild.org

Back to School Fair

Toledo Area Parent is hosting its annual Back to School Fair Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at the Franklin Park Mall! Talk with staff from different local schools, extracurricular activities and more! Open to all age groups. RSVP here to let us know you’re coming and stay in the loop with any event updates. 419-244-9859. toledoparent.com