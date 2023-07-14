Big To Do: August 2023

St. George Cathedral Summer Festival

St George celebrates their history and culture with this festival which runs Aug. 4 through Aug. 6, featuring local bands, dancing, Middle Eastern music and a belly dancer. Middle Eastern and American food will be available for purchase, and there will be a children’s area, too. Opens 5 pm Friday, 4 pm Saturday and 12 pm Sunday. St George Orthodox Cathedral, 3754 Woodley Rd. $5 general admission, children under 10, free. Saint George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral on Facebook.

Barrio Festival

The 12th Barrio Latino Art Festival steps off Saturday, Aug. 12 from 3 pm to 12 am at Nuestra Gente Community Center, 1411 Broadway St. The Festival celebrates diversity, innovation and achievement with proceeds used to fund community-based projects. This event is full of live music, dancing, food, artwork on display, artist recognition awards, crafts, a Grito contest, a Jalapeño contest, art kid’s activities and other special performances. Sponsorship and booth space are available. Search 12th Barrio Latino Art Festival on Facebook.

Get Barefoot at the Beach

One of the Toledo area’s largest fundraising events, Barefoot at the Beach raises money to support the mission and programs of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo. Get barefoot at Maumee Bay State Park, Aug. 12 at 7 pm. You must be 21 or older. For tickets and sponsorship information, barefootatthebeach.org/tickets/.