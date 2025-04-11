Big To Do April 2025

Rock & Roll into the Best of Toledo Awards!

Rock in to the biggest party of the year at The Premier on Friday, April 4th at 6:30pm. celebrating the stars of Toledo at the Best of Toledo Awards as we honor the city’s top small businesses and community leaders. Dress in your best rock attire and prepare for a night of live music, delicious food and unforgettable moments. This is your chance to celebrate the people and places that make Toledo legendary in true rock and roll style. $40/ Table of 10 $450. 4480 Heatherdowns Boulevard. eventbrite.com

Music Bingo: A Fun Twist on a Classic!

Get ready for a night of music, bingo and fun at Music Bingo, the game you know and love, but with a musical twist. Listen to your favorite hits and mark off the songs on your bingo card for a chance to win great prizes, Music Bingo is sure to get you singing, dancing and winning. Every Wednesday in April at 6:30 pm at The Fieldhouse, 1040 N. Westwood Ave. insidethefivebrewing.com/fieldhouse

DIY After Dark: Craft, Sip, and Create!

Unwind and get creative at DIY After Dark. This free event is the perfect way to relax after a busy day with friends and your favorite craft project. Bring your own project or pick up a DIY kit from our shop. Enjoy the BYOB vibe with snacks, meet local makers and let your creativity flow. Pre-registered guests get 20% off any DIY kit. Thursday, April. 17 from 6 -9 pm at Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams Street. shophandmadetoledo.com/collections/workshops

Metroparks Takeover at the Library!

Get ready for an action-packed day as Metroparks Toledo takes over the Main Library Saturday, April 19, from noon–4 pm, experience the thrill of tree climbing, archery, rock wall adventures and more—no registration needed. Metroparks experts will guide you through exciting outdoor skills, making this event perfect for all experience levels. Adaptive equipment and trained staff will ensure accessibility for everyone. 419-407-9700. Toledo-Lucas County Public Library, 325 N Michigan St.

An Evening with Bernie Kosar in Toledo!

Join NFL legend Bernie Kosar for a night of football memories at the Maumee Indoor Theater on Saturday, April 19, from 7 –9 pm. Hear firsthand stories from his incredible career—from winning a national championship with the Miami Hurricanes to leading the Cleveland Browns and beyond. A Q&A session will follow. $30–$115. Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St, Maumee. maumeeindoor.com/public-events-calendar

Party for the Planet at Toledo Zoo!

Celebrate Earth Day at the Toledo Zoo’s Party for the Planet, Saturday, April 26. Enjoy a day filled with family-friendly activities, conservation education and hands-on ways to help our planet. toledozoo.org/events/party-for-the-planet