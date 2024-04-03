Big To Do April 2024

View the 2024 Solar Eclipse

On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible across North America, including in Mexico, the United States and Canada. In Toledo, the duration of the total eclipse will be a maximum of 4 minutes and 27 seconds, nearly double the duration of the last eclipse in 2017. In Toledo, the partial eclipse will begin at 1:56 pm, with the total eclipse following at 3:13 pm. Check updates on the Toledo City Paper’s website for a roundup to find spots to watch the solar eclipse.

Back to the Bay Party

Join the Toledo Yacht Club for its annual Back to the Bay Party, a celebration of Put-in-Bay Island. The party will have activities on all 3 floors of its historic clubhouse, featuring live music by M125, tropical cocktails and food, local vendors and historical displays, DJ Javi of Rico Sounds, Toledo Yacht Club drinks and more. $5 cover, open to the public. Saturday, April 13 at 6 pm. Toledo Yacht Club, 3900 N Summit St. 419-726-3485. thetoledoyachtclub.com.

Toledo Jazz Orchestra hosts Celebrity Wait Night

This annual event features Toledo’s finest, with 100% of tips and silent auction proceeds directly supporting TJO’s concert series costs and community outreach. Thursday, April 4, at 6 pm. Registry Bistro, 144 N Superior St. 419-246-8000. Tickets, $55 a person, at artstoledo.com.