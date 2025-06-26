BGO Pride Association progresses in 4th Year

As the country is imbued in turmoil, Pride festivals have continued this month with only a few idiots trying to ruin it for everyone else – notably Stockton, CA and two incidents in Florida involving firearms (which is fitting for Florida). Celebrations in Boston, Los Angeles, D.C. and New Orleans have gone on without reported hiccups.

Bowling Green will feature its Pride Festival on June 28th, thanks to the BGO Pride Association, which has resurrected and progressed the face of said festival.

“Our organization has hosted Pride annually since 2022,” said Jordan Musgraves-Hammer, President of the Association. “In a region like Wood County, with around 100,000 people, visibility and awareness are vital. We’re proud to be helping fill that gap.”

BGO Pride has built itself into what Musgraves-Hammer called a “working board”. It’s been through their grassroots committee and the volunteering efforts of allies that has propelled their efforts.

“Our Board of Directors consists of myself, Vice President Beca Rios, Secretary Rachel Camargo, Treasurer Amanda Ark, and At-Large Directors Jules Reith and Arielle Patty. We created a calendar for this year to guide the process with deadlines and benchmarks to run things smoothly. We’ve been lucky to have volunteers helping throughout – from graphic design to outreach and logistics.”

To even get a personal project off the ground takes relentless effort. To raise and promote a festival that’s close to the heart of progress, takes a village. Even with a five-month head start, the Pride Committee had to work overtime to get to this point.

According to Musgraves-Hammer, this included “securing the venue, coordinating road closures for food trucks, obtaining security, and alerting the fire and police departments as well as downtown businesses for safety and parking logistics.” And that was just his efforts.

“Beca Rios handles mapping out the event, securing the stage and communications between vendors and nonprofits. Arielle handles the recruiting, scheduling and safety of our drag performers. Jules ensures all volunteers are trained and properly scheduled. Amanda and Rachel are writing grants and tracking all related expenses and income.”

Promotion for the event has been done through social media, through Facebook updates and flyers – passed out in earnest or (hopefully) stapled onto telephone poles, as is the right way to do it around a town like BG.

“Being a college town adds another layer. Students want to help, but their availability is often limited,” Musgraves-Hammer said.

BG owns its reputation as a ruckus town. I’ve been downtown on ‘Move-In Weekend’. Don’t pretend a worthy celebration like Pride won’t bring out the best in the local allies.

“We’ll have a series of performers like Santana and Mary St. James,” said Musgraves-Hammer, “Alongside, we’ll have food vendors like ‘Pepper and Honey’ from Joel Perez and ‘Jonny Burritos’ – a popular food truck from Findlay, serving comfort food and burritos.”

Four years on, and the Committee has gained a voice. Their first festival welcomed around 75 people. 2023 saw over 650 attendees. Last year, despite poor weather, had 750+ guests.

“We expect to break 1,000 this year, and the growth has been incredibly motivating,” said Musgraves-Hammer. “After each festival, we reflect on what worked or didn’t, then adjust for the following year. The goal is to run this event like a well-oiled machine – efficient, inclusive, and community-driven.”

Although the country (and world, as of now) may be in turmoil, we’ll find allies in the celebration of spirit. At the heart of any gathering, that’s what we yearn for. And that’s what BGO Pride strives for.

“We want people in Bowling Green to know they are safe to live as their true, authentic selves. That message is more important than ever,” Musgraves-Hammer said.

Where does this go from here?

“I believe we’ll see more Pride festivals and organizations forming – especially in areas that haven’t had one. Attempts to suppress LGBTQ+ support will only fuel a stronger push for visibility, inclusion, and community mobilization. Pride isn’t going anywhere, it’s only growing stronger.”

BG Pride will take place June 28th from Noon to 5:30 p.m, followed by an afterparty at Grumpy Dave’s at 8 p.m. (18+). Featuring over 30 vendors, nonprofits, and businesses. The Wood County Health Department will provide free health screenings from their mobile unit and we’ll have sign-ups available for free HIV testing through UTMC.