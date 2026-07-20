Barefoot At The Beach Celebrates Silver Anniversary

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Barefoot at the Beach returns to put sand between your toes and a tropical drink in hand. But the August event is much more than a party.

For the 25th year, the annual fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo “transforms the beach at Maumee Bay State Park into the best and biggest beach party that the 419 will ever see,” says spokesperson Paula Adam. “You still can’t believe you’re in Toledo because we have the lake front that we don’t always take full advantage of and Maumee Bay is definitely a treasure in our area.”

More than 40 restaurants provide the cuisine, bands furnish music for dancing with stunning scenery at no additional charge. “I always like to say that it’s your cheat day, for sure. You need to come hungry and if you leave hungry, it’s your own fault!” From shrimp cocktail, prime rib bites, mini cupcakes and more, it’s a cross selection of food from Toledo area restaurants and bakeries.

Organizers expect about 2,000 people at the 21 and older event. Volunteers pitch in to help set up and clean up and proceeds are donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs to support programs that help youth learn about art and culture, sports, leadership and how to be successful and responsible members of the community. There are nine clubs in the Toledo area.

The event is August 15 from 7pm-11:30pm. Tickets are available at barefootatthebeach.org. Adam recommends casual attire. “Wear your comfortable shoes and your stretchy pants because you’re going to leave full!”