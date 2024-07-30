August Calendar 2024

THURSDAY, Aug. 1

[concerts, country]

Roots & Boots at Wood County Fair – Featuring Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin. $35-$65. 8pm. Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 West Poe Rd., Bowling Green. woodcounty-fair.com

FRIDAY, Aug. 2

[running]

Zip the Burg – A community run in the historic downtown district. $0-$25. 6:30-8:30pm. Downtown Perrysburg, Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg. downtownperrysburg.org

[dance]

Dueling Decades Dance Party – A fun evening celebrating the best of 80s and 90s pop culture and music. 80s or 90s attire is encouraged. $25-$30. 8pm-12am. Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania. centennialterrace.org

TUESDAY, Aug. 6

[baseball, dogs]

Hens & Hounds – Bring your pup to a special dog-friendly game. 100% of dog ticket proceeds will benefit the Toledo Humane Society and Lucas County Canine Care & Control. $8 dogs, $13 humans. 7:05pm. Also on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Fifth Third Field, 406 Washington St. milb.com

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 7

[concerts]

Tedeschi Trucks Band: Deuces Wild 2024 – The Grammy Award-winning 12-piece rock and soul powerhouse Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB) is coming to the Toledo Zoo. $49.50-$99.50. 6:30pm. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

THURSDAY, Aug. 8

[book sales]

Friends of the Library Book Sale – Gently-used, well-loved books for only $1 each. 4-7pm. Also on Friday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 10, 9am-4pm. FOL Book Center, 1301 N. Reynolds Rd. toledofol.org

[climbing]

Tree Climbing: Sunset Climb – Take your love for nature to new heights at this fun and safe tree climbing program. All equipment is provided. Register online. $35. 8:30-10pm. Wildwood Preserve Metropark – Ward Pavillion, 4830 Central Ave. metroparkstoledo.com

FRIDAY, Aug. 9

[concerts]

Palomazo Norteño – Palomazo Norteño brings together the legendary figures of norteño music: Lalo Mora, Elíseo Robles, Raúl Hernández, and Rosendo Cantú. $30-$250. 7pm. Promenade Park, 400 Water St. hbconcertsinc.com

SATURDAY, Aug. 10

[parties & reunions]

Create Community Art Fest – Gather together for an afternoon of art vendors, dance, outdoor games, workshops, healing sessions and crafts. 1-8pm. Ordinary Pioneer, 6901 Providence St., Whitehouse. ordinarypioneer.com

[markets & shopping]

The Village @ Night – A night of shopping, music, food and fun in partnership with Tree City Market. 5-10pm. Sylvania Historical Village, 5717 N. Main St., Sylvania. heritagesylvania.org

SUNDAY, Aug. 11

[parties & reunions, civic benefit]

Party in the Parking Lot – Join St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for food, live entertainment, and Let’s Build Beds will build beds for children in need. 4-7pm. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 428 N. Erie St. heartgalleryandstudios.com

[concerts]

Yachtley Crew – Enjoy a smooth summer night with the popular yacht rock tribute band. $25-$37.50. 6pm. Promenade Park, 400 Water St. hbconcertsinc.com

THURSDAY, Aug. 15

[fundraisers]

Lemons to Lemonade 2024 – Local sponsors will decorate lemonade stands in the parking lot of Mom’s House. Lemonade and cookies will be served. 4:30-6pm. Moms House Toledo Inc., 2505 Franklin Ave. momshousetoledo.org

[roller skating]

R&B Jam Adult Skate Party – Adults only at this night of smooth R&B hits, great vibes, and skating fun. 7-10pm. Ottawa Park Ice Rink, 2015 Parkside Dr. toledo.oh.gov

FRIDAY, Aug. 16

[concerts, ska]

Mustard Plug – The evergreen ska punk band from Grand Rapids, Michigan will perform in Toledo. $16. Frankie’s, 308 Main St. frankiestoledo.com

SATURDAY, Aug. 17

[fundraisers]

33rd Annual Pollyball Tournament – Fun for all, sand volleyball, kids activities, bounce houses, food trucks, and drinks. A volleyball tournament benefiting YWCA of Northwest Ohio’s Healthy Connections program. 9am. International Park, 2 Main St. @pollyballevent

[markets & shopping]

Sip & Shop with Flip the Table – 20+ local vendors, community and fun. 10am-2pm. Flip the Table, 3135 W Central Ave. flipthetabletoledo.com

[outdoor concerts, r&b]

Strictly R&B Park Jam – A day of food, fun, and fantastic live performances from Adina Howard, Bobby Valentino, and Case. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $25-$65. 5-11pm. Promenade Park, 400 Water St.

TUESDAY, Aug. 20

[home & garden]

Rain Barrel Make It & Take It Workshop – In this outdoor workshop, participants will learn about the benefits of rain barrels and will be guided step by step to make their own rain barrel to take home. 4 sessions are available. Registration is required. $48. 4pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 21

[home & garden]

Mapping Your Homestead – Thinking about farming? Every farm, small or large, needs a map connected to its farm business plan. Learn how to create a simple map and begin planning for the future. Registration is required. 6-7pm. Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Rd., Bowling Green. wcparks.org

FRIDAY, Aug. 23

[concerts]

Air Margaritaville – Calling all Parrotheads! The Jimmy Buffet tribute will perform at Centennial Terrace. Admission at the gates. $20. 7-10pm. Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania. centennialterrace.org

SATURDAY, Aug. 24

[classic cars]

Hot Cars & Cool Cats Car Show – Cars, cool cats for adoption, food trucks, a gift basket raffle and more. 10am-3pm. Paws & Whiskers Cat Shelter, 32 Hillwyck Dr. pawsandwhiskers.org

[road biking]

Ridin’ Late in County 48 – A 9-mile family-friendly slow bicycle ride under the night sky. $25. 8pm. Spoke Life Cycles, 6363 Monroe St. Sylvania. redbirdsylvania.org

SUNDAY, Aug. 25

[history]

Living History Day – Meet first-person interpreters who will share stories of past Educators in Wood County. 2-3pm. Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green. woodcountyhistory.org. Free

FRIDAY, Aug. 30

[dogs]

Dog Days of Summer: Puppy Pool Party! – Bring your pup to the park to engage in some special fun. No dog park membership is needed for this special event. Dogs must be licensed, leashed, current on vaccines and well-tempered around other dogs. 6-8pm. Wood County Dog Shelter: Dog Park, 1912 W. Gypsy Lane Rd., Bowling Green. wcparks.org. Free

SATURDAY, Aug. 31

[concerts]

Here Come The Mummies – The funk rock band brings their “Terrifying Funk from Beyond the Grave” to Toledo. $25-$37.50. 7pm. Promenade Park, 400 Water St. hbconcertsinc.com