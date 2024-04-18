Alpha Esquires Hosts Etiquette Event with “The Beautillion”

The Alpha Xi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity is hosting an upcoming event for the inaugural cohort of Alpha Esquires, “The Beautillion,” on April 20, from 5 pm to 7:30 pm at the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion.

The Beautillion is a culminating event that celebrates Esquires graduating from high school and entering college. During the Alpha Esquire Beautillion experience, the young men (Beaus) are presented with a variety of self-improvement topics such as wealth creation, personal financial management, post-secondary educational opportunities, preparing for college and multinational awareness.

They attend cultural activities, build peer relationships and are exposed to multiple career development activities through career mentors and others who share their professional careers. The Beaus also receive information that builds their knowledge and skills about health, religion, dating and relationships and other topics that will enhance their preparedness for adulthood.

Alpha Esquires also get offered enhancement modules like Financial Literacy and Investment, where they will get an opportunity to earn their own scholarship money while concurrently learning how to invest.

When the module concludes, the Esquires have an opportunity to make an investment of any amount they choose.

For more information you can find out more on their website and more events that The Alpha Xi Lambda Chapter host.