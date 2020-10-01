A good doctor’s Extraordinary Mission

Bestselling author, mobile eye doctor and Catholic speaker Dr. John R. Wood will be the guest at the Catholic Business Network’s next free event on Thursday, December 3. Entitled The Extraordinary Mission, the event will see Dr. Wood discussing issues related to the body, faith and more. Dr. Wood has authored three books, The Light Entrusted to You, Ordinary Lives and Extraordinary Mission. 7am-8:45am. Saint John XXIII, 24250 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg. 419-874-6502. stjohn23.org Free