2024 419 Week Events

April 16
Smokin Olive Deli 419 WEEK Lunch
Grab lunch at The Smokin Olive and enjoy Toledo’s South Side vibe.
11 am – 4 pm 3726 S. Detroit Ave., Toledo Ohio
April 17
8th Annual E. D. LIBBEY DAY & Crystal Awards
8th Annual Edward Drummond Libbey Crystal Awards & Birthday Celebration.
Enjoy food and beverages in Mrs. Libbey’s dining room and honor the 2024 Crystal Award winner. Self guided tours and lots of T- Town talk.
6 pm – 8:30 pm Libbey House 2008 Scottwood Ave.
$15 Reserved tickets. Contact Sue 419.270.6850 bandore4u@gmail.com or Tonda 419.654.1636 libbey419@gmail.com
libbeyhouse.org/event/8th-annual-libbey-day-celebration-crystal-award-presentation
April 18
Florence Scott Libbey Chamber Series
Featuring violinists Zulya Bashirova & Ericsson Hatfield
7 pm – 9 pm Libbey House 2008 Scottwood Ave., Toledo Ohio $25
libbey-house.square.site/product/florence-scott-libbey-chamber-series-april-18/75?cs=true&cst=custom
Second Sole 419 Group Run
Run or walk in this FREE, non timed 3 mile group run. Rumor has it The 4RUN9 ladies will be on hand! Start and finish at Second Sole.
6:30 pm 4130 Levis Commons Dr., Perrysburg, Ohio
Unbirthday Party at The Attic On Adams
Support the all-volunteer nursery. Lewis Carroll/ Alice in Wonderland theme
6PM 1701 Adams St., Toledo Ohio (Lower level)
Florence Scott Libbey 419 Week 5K Packet Pick Up at Patron Saints Brewery
Pre Game with Toledo’s favorite Saints! Pick up your race packet and enjoy a cold beverage and grab dinner at the featured food truck
4 pm – 7 pm Patron Saints Brewery 4730 W. Bancroft St., Toledo Ohio
April 19
Grindhrs Coffee & Company 3rd Anniversary
Celebrate 419 Day with pride, coffee & good company. Offering a safe space for LGBTQ community and allies for 3 years. Happy Birthday!
6:30 am – 6 pm 625 Adams St., Toledo Ohio
419 Day Bike Ride Across Toledo
Ride your bike around Holy Toledo with fellow cyclists of all levels.
After the ride, hang out and enjoy a Toledo crafted beer.
6 pm Earnest Brew Works Downtown 25 S. St Clair St., Toledo Ohio
Handmade Toledo 419 Day Mini Mart
Upcycle with 419 fabulous vendors at Handmade Toledo
4 pm – 9 pm 1713 Adams St., Toledo, Ohio
419 Day Flip The Table Games Party
$4.19 all day play at Toledo’s first board game lounge.
Toledo and Ohio-made games for you to try and giveaways.
6 pm 3136 W. Central Ave., Toledo, Ohio
April 20
The Florence Scott Libbey 419 Day 5K & Ryder’s Free Kids 1K
Run or walk with The Toledo Roadrunners Club. Wear your best Edwardian dress & Mrs. Libbey will be waiting for you at the finish line. Costumes encouraged!
8:45 am 2205 Kenwood BLVD., Toledo, Ohio Free- $24.19
FLO-RUN-NINE Post Race Party
JOIN MRS. LIBBEY to celebrate your medal & try Saint Florence seltzer! Edwardian theme! Everyone is welcome.
11 am Patron Saints Brewery 4730 W. Bancroft st., Toledo, Ohio
Model Con 419
The IPMS/Fremont Kit Bashers chapter & the Toledo Plastic Modelers club host their first model show in many years. Visit model kit vendors & juried competitors.
MODEL CON 419 BRINGS THE WORLD IN MINIATURE TO NW OHIO!
(FREE) 9 am – 5 pm Quality Inn 10621 Fremont Pike Perrysburg Ohio
Mark McGovern 419-206-9135 mcgovernsmodels@gmail.com
Ode to The Zip Code
9th Annual poetry competition, inspired by our ZIP Code, number of words in each line of the poem corresponds to the Zip Code digits.
(Free) 2 pm – 4 pm Downtown Library 325 S. Michigan St., Toledo Ohio