Monday, April 15, 2024
2024 419 Week Events

By TCP Contributor
Check out Toledo's biggest events this month.

April 16

Smokin Olive Deli 419 WEEK Lunch

Grab lunch at The Smokin Olive and enjoy Toledo’s South Side vibe.

11 am – 4 pm 3726 S. Detroit Ave., Toledo Ohio

April 17

8th Annual E. D. LIBBEY DAY & Crystal Awards

8th Annual Edward Drummond Libbey Crystal Awards & Birthday Celebration.

Enjoy food and beverages in Mrs. Libbey’s dining room and honor the 2024 Crystal Award winner. Self guided tours and lots of T- Town talk.

6 pm – 8:30 pm Libbey House 2008 Scottwood Ave.

$15 Reserved tickets. Contact Sue 419.270.6850 bandore4u@gmail.com or Tonda 419.654.1636 libbey419@gmail.com

libbeyhouse.org/event/8th-annual-libbey-day-celebration-crystal-award-presentation

April 18

Florence Scott Libbey Chamber Series

Featuring violinists Zulya Bashirova & Ericsson Hatfield

7 pm – 9 pm Libbey House 2008 Scottwood Ave., Toledo Ohio $25

libbey-house.square.site/product/florence-scott-libbey-chamber-series-april-18/75?cs=true&cst=custom

 

Second Sole 419 Group Run 

Run or walk in this FREE, non timed 3 mile group run. Rumor has it The 4RUN9 ladies will be on hand! Start and finish at Second Sole. 

6:30 pm 4130 Levis Commons Dr., Perrysburg, Ohio

 

Unbirthday Party at The Attic On Adams

Support the all-volunteer nursery. Lewis Carroll/ Alice in Wonderland theme

6PM 1701 Adams St., Toledo Ohio (Lower level)

 

Florence Scott Libbey 419 Week 5K Packet Pick Up at Patron Saints Brewery

Pre Game with Toledo’s favorite Saints! Pick up your race packet and enjoy a cold beverage and grab dinner at the featured food truck 

4 pm – 7 pm Patron Saints Brewery 4730 W. Bancroft St., Toledo Ohio

 

April 19

Grindhrs Coffee & Company 3rd Anniversary

Celebrate 419 Day with pride, coffee & good company. Offering a safe space for LGBTQ community and allies for 3 years. Happy Birthday!

6:30 am – 6 pm 625 Adams St., Toledo Ohio

 

419 Day Bike Ride Across Toledo

Ride your bike around Holy Toledo with fellow cyclists of all levels. 

After the ride, hang out and enjoy a Toledo crafted beer.

6 pm Earnest Brew Works Downtown 25 S. St Clair St., Toledo Ohio

 

Handmade Toledo 419 Day Mini Mart 

Upcycle with 419 fabulous vendors at Handmade Toledo

4 pm – 9 pm 1713 Adams St., Toledo, Ohio

 

419 Day Flip The Table Games Party

$4.19 all day play at Toledo’s first board game lounge. 

Toledo and Ohio-made games for you to try and giveaways.

6 pm 3136 W. Central Ave., Toledo, Ohio

 

April 20

The Florence Scott Libbey 419 Day 5K & Ryder’s Free Kids 1K

Run or walk with The Toledo Roadrunners Club. Wear your best Edwardian dress & Mrs. Libbey will be waiting for you at the finish line. Costumes encouraged! 

8:45 am 2205 Kenwood BLVD., Toledo, Ohio  Free- $24.19

 

FLO-RUN-NINE Post Race Party

JOIN MRS. LIBBEY to celebrate your medal & try Saint Florence seltzer! Edwardian theme! Everyone is welcome.

11 am Patron Saints Brewery 4730 W. Bancroft st., Toledo, Ohio

 

Model Con 419

The IPMS/Fremont Kit Bashers chapter & the Toledo Plastic Modelers club host their first model show in many years. Visit model kit vendors & juried competitors.

MODEL CON 419 BRINGS THE WORLD IN MINIATURE TO NW OHIO!

(FREE) 9 am – 5 pm Quality Inn 10621 Fremont Pike Perrysburg Ohio 

Mark McGovern 419-206-9135 mcgovernsmodels@gmail.com

 

Ode to The Zip Code

9th Annual poetry competition, inspired by our ZIP Code, number of words in each line of the poem corresponds to the Zip Code digits.

(Free) 2 pm – 4 pm Downtown Library 325 S. Michigan St., Toledo Ohio

