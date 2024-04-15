2024 419 Week Events

April 16

Grab lunch at The Smokin Olive and enjoy Toledo’s South Side vibe.

11 am – 4 pm 3726 S. Detroit Ave., Toledo Ohio

April 17

8th Annual Edward Drummond Libbey Crystal Awards & Birthday Celebration.

Enjoy food and beverages in Mrs. Libbey’s dining room and honor the 2024 Crystal Award winner. Self guided tours and lots of T- Town talk.

6 pm – 8:30 pm Libbey House 2008 Scottwood Ave.

$15 Reserved tickets. Contact Sue 419.270.6850 bandore4u@gmail.com or Tonda 419.654.1636 libbey419@gmail.com

libbeyhouse.org/event/8th-annual-libbey-day-celebration-crystal-award-presentation

April 18

Featuring violinists Zulya Bashirova & Ericsson Hatfield

7 pm – 9 pm Libbey House 2008 Scottwood Ave., Toledo Ohio $25

libbey-house.square.site/product/florence-scott-libbey-chamber-series-april-18/75?cs=true&cst=custom

Run or walk in this FREE, non timed 3 mile group run. Rumor has it The 4RUN9 ladies will be on hand! Start and finish at Second Sole.

6:30 pm 4130 Levis Commons Dr., Perrysburg, Ohio

Support the all-volunteer nursery. Lewis Carroll/ Alice in Wonderland theme

6PM 1701 Adams St., Toledo Ohio (Lower level)

Pre Game with Toledo’s favorite Saints! Pick up your race packet and enjoy a cold beverage and grab dinner at the featured food truck

4 pm – 7 pm Patron Saints Brewery 4730 W. Bancroft St., Toledo Ohio

April 19

Celebrate 419 Day with pride, coffee & good company. Offering a safe space for LGBTQ community and allies for 3 years. Happy Birthday!

6:30 am – 6 pm 625 Adams St., Toledo Ohio

Ride your bike around Holy Toledo with fellow cyclists of all levels.

After the ride, hang out and enjoy a Toledo crafted beer.

6 pm Earnest Brew Works Downtown 25 S. St Clair St., Toledo Ohio

Upcycle with 419 fabulous vendors at Handmade Toledo

4 pm – 9 pm 1713 Adams St., Toledo, Ohio

$4.19 all day play at Toledo’s first board game lounge.

Toledo and Ohio-made games for you to try and giveaways.

6 pm 3136 W. Central Ave., Toledo, Ohio

April 20

Run or walk with The Toledo Roadrunners Club. Wear your best Edwardian dress & Mrs. Libbey will be waiting for you at the finish line. Costumes encouraged!

8:45 am 2205 Kenwood BLVD., Toledo, Ohio Free- $24.19

JOIN MRS. LIBBEY to celebrate your medal & try Saint Florence seltzer! Edwardian theme! Everyone is welcome.

11 am Patron Saints Brewery 4730 W. Bancroft st., Toledo, Ohio

The IPMS/Fremont Kit Bashers chapter & the Toledo Plastic Modelers club host their first model show in many years. Visit model kit vendors & juried competitors.

MODEL CON 419 BRINGS THE WORLD IN MINIATURE TO NW OHIO!

(FREE) 9 am – 5 pm Quality Inn 10621 Fremont Pike Perrysburg Ohio

Mark McGovern 419-206-9135 mcgovernsmodels@gmail.com

9th Annual poetry competition, inspired by our ZIP Code, number of words in each line of the poem corresponds to the Zip Code digits.

(Free) 2 pm – 4 pm Downtown Library 325 S. Michigan St., Toledo Ohio