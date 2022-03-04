Wood County Park District receives statewide award

The Wood County Park District has been awarded second place from the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association for outstanding program. Hundreds of nominations were considered from across Ohio, and Wood County Park took second place with their program The Masked Geochase.

The self-guided program, themed around superheroes with the goal of protecting nature, encouraged participants to visit the park and complete a geochase to become a “Masked Hero.” Geochases include solving puzzles, scanning codes to watch videos and using geospatial coordinates to find specific locations for clues. The program was available for all ages to enjoy.

The Wood County Park District has 6 permanent geocaching locations. Geocaching is the use of GPS coordinates to find caches, that typically contain a small log book or gifts, in a specific area. The park district encourages visitors to participate in their “Cache In, Trash Out” program by bringing a bag to pick up trash along the way and help keep the parks clean. A list of the geocaches located in WCPD can be found here!

For more information on geocaching or future programming contact Craig Spicer, Program Naturalist, at cspicer@wcparks.org or 419-661-1697 ext. 3, or visit the Wood County Park District website!