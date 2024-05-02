“Ramp It Up” Event to Clean Up Lucas County Highways

Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful is working to clean up the Greater Toledo area.

In an effort to make Toledo and all of Lucas County “clean, green and sustainable” the nonprofit is hosting a highway and on/off ramp clean-up event, “Ramp It Up.” The event takes place this Saturday, May 4 from 9 am to 11 am.

Volunteers will take to various highways and on/off ramps in Lucas County to pick up litter, including 475 and Secor Road, 475 and Douglas Road, 75 and Stickney Avenue and 280 and Front Street, which is a kid-friendly clean-up area.

“On and off ramps tend to collect a lot of litter. Also of concern is that typically ramps have a storm drain. I think that people are very confused about storm drains. They are not sewers,” the Executive Director of Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful said in a statement. “They lead directly to our rivers and when people use them as trash cans, that garbage flows directly to Lake Erie.”

Volunteers will be provided a lunch following the event provided by Security Credit Union. All supplies needed for the cleanup will be provided by Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful. Register for the event here.

Litter is a prevalent problem across the United States. A study found that 90% of Americans think litter is a problem in their communities, and our community is no different. Approximately “2500 metric tons of plastic litter flows into Lake Erie every year,” and even more strikingly, there are “50 billion pieces of litter across the United States along roadways and waterways,” according to Keep America Beautiful.

Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful is a part of a larger nonprofit, Keep America Beautiful that is “devoted to educating and inspiring people to clean, green and beautify their communities.”

For more information on Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful, visit ktlcb.org.