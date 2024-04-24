Learn About Reducing Your Carbon Footprint

They say “change begins with one person.” That the actions of an individual can ripple to create a bigger, more profound change.

Learn about how you can create change by reducing your carbon emissions with a special “Reduce Your Carbon Footprint” event at First Unitarian Church, 3205 Glendale Ave., this Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

The event is split into two-hour sessions. The first-hour attendees will hear from several guest speakers, including Tim Reichard from Climate Reality Project and Citizens Climate Lobby, Rachel Neri from NeighborWorks, church member David Murray, Penny Bollin from Lucas Soil and Water Conservation District, Mike Noble and Scott Nelson.

Attendees can expect to learn about why it is important to reduce your carbon footprint, as well as several ways to reduce your carbon footprint including energy efficiency, solar panels, electric cars, rain barrels, gardening and eating a plant-based diet.

The second hour will consist of tasting and receiving plant-based recipes as well as one-on-one sessions with presenters. Attendees will also have the opportunity to inspect solar panels and windows.

Those interested in learning about reducing carbon emissions can attend the event or watch live on the First Unitarian Church YouTube channel.

The event is sponsored by the First Unitarian Church as it follows their seventh out of eight principles: “Respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/352122403964664/?ref=newsfeed.