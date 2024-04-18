Earth Day Event Roundup

Friday, Apr. 19
419 Day Celebration + Earth Day
Join Metroparks in celebrating 419 and Earth Day with author and illustrator Carter Higgins..
Oak Openings Preserve, 4139 Girdham Rd., Swanton
Saturday, Apr. 20
The free neighborhood drop-off event will be at the Toledo Zoo’s Party for the Planet. See the website for a list of accepted items.
The Zoo is perfect for a great “green” day! Deliver your recyclable items, stay and learn about environmentally friendly initiatives, conservation efforts, animal demonstrations and activities.
Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way, Toledo
Project PRAIRIE: Rethinking Urban Landscaping On School Campuses In NW Ohio with Mitchell Magdich, Curator of Education, The Toledo Zoo & Aquarium.
University of Toledo, 2801 W Bancroft St., Toledo
The City of Sylvania has partnered with AccuShred to properly dispose of personal information. Electronic recycling will also be available.
Municipal Court Parking Lot, 6700 Monroe St., Sylvania
Celebrate Sustainability with special activities at the 577 Foundation.
The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg
Discover Wildlife Rehabilitation: Trilby Park
Get to know the wildlife in your backyard through interactions with Nature’s Nursery’s animal ambassadors. Registration is required.
Trilby Park, 3125 Shawnee Rd., Toledo
Youth Advisory Board Earth Day Clean-Up
The Parks and Recreation Youth Advisory Board is recruiting Toledo residents to clean six city parks of litter and unwanted debris. Sign up to volunteer.
Learn from a variety of faith traditions that are actively working to care for the Earth; work together on a gardening project; and participate alongside children in various Earth Day crafts and activities.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1825 Glendale Ave., Toledo
Candlelight at First Unitarian
In Celebration of Earth Day. Join the Toledo Symphony String Quartet for an evening of music by candlelight. Presented with free admission by First Unitarian Church of Toledo.
First Unitarian Church of Toledo, 3205 Glendale Ave., Toledo
Sunday, Apr. 21
Earth Day Clean-Ups with Metroparks Toledo
Help remove litter and keep our open spaces clean and natural. All clean-up equipment will be provided.
Rails To Trails Next To Maumee River
Meet at 4904 Hill Ave
This free family event is open to all and is filled with fun hands-on learning stations.
Montessori School of Bowling Green, 515 Sand Ridge Rd., Bowling Green
Earth Day Circle: Honoring Mother Gaia through connection with the elements.
Ordinary Pioneer, 6901 Providence St., Whitehouse
Monday, Apr. 22
Earth Day 2024: Rally for Lake Erie
Lake Erie Advocates will hold a press conference and rally.
Middlegrounds Metropark, 111 Ottawa St., Toledo
Love Your Planet Poetry Contest & Reading
Judged & Emceed by Lucas County Poet Laureate, Jonie McIntire.
Just Toledo, 909 Jefferson Ave., Toledo