Earth Day Event Roundup

Friday, Apr. 19

419 Day Celebration + Earth Day

Join Metroparks in celebrating 419 and Earth Day with author and illustrator Carter Higgins..

Oak Openings Preserve, 4139 Girdham Rd., Swanton

Saturday, Apr. 20

Clean Toledo Recycling Events

The free neighborhood drop-off event will be at the Toledo Zoo’s Party for the Planet. See the website for a list of accepted items.

Party for the Planet

The Zoo is perfect for a great “green” day! Deliver your recyclable items, stay and learn about environmentally friendly initiatives, conservation efforts, animal demonstrations and activities.

Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way, Toledo

Saturday Morning Science

Project PRAIRIE: Rethinking Urban Landscaping On School Campuses In NW Ohio with Mitchell Magdich, Curator of Education, The Toledo Zoo & Aquarium.

University of Toledo, 2801 W Bancroft St., Toledo

Shred Day

The City of Sylvania has partnered with AccuShred to properly dispose of personal information. Electronic recycling will also be available.

Municipal Court Parking Lot, 6700 Monroe St., Sylvania

Go Green Day

Celebrate Sustainability with special activities at the 577 Foundation.

The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg

Discover Wildlife Rehabilitation: Trilby Park

Get to know the wildlife in your backyard through interactions with Nature’s Nursery’s animal ambassadors. Registration is required.

Trilby Park, 3125 Shawnee Rd., Toledo

Youth Advisory Board Earth Day Clean-Up

The Parks and Recreation Youth Advisory Board is recruiting Toledo residents to clean six city parks of litter and unwanted debris. Sign up to volunteer.

Multifaith Earth Day Event

Learn from a variety of faith traditions that are actively working to care for the Earth; work together on a gardening project; and participate alongside children in various Earth Day crafts and activities.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1825 Glendale Ave., Toledo

Candlelight at First Unitarian

In Celebration of Earth Day. Join the Toledo Symphony String Quartet for an evening of music by candlelight. Presented with free admission by First Unitarian Church of Toledo.

First Unitarian Church of Toledo, 3205 Glendale Ave., Toledo

Sunday, Apr. 21

Earth Day Clean-Ups with Metroparks Toledo

Help remove litter and keep our open spaces clean and natural. All clean-up equipment will be provided.

International Park

Rails To Trails Next To Maumee River

Keil Farms

Meet at 4904 Hill Ave

Annual Earth Day Celebration

This free family event is open to all and is filled with fun hands-on learning stations.

Montessori School of Bowling Green, 515 Sand Ridge Rd., Bowling Green

New Moon Open Circle

Earth Day Circle: Honoring Mother Gaia through connection with the elements.

Ordinary Pioneer, 6901 Providence St., Whitehouse

Monday, Apr. 22

Earth Day 2024: Rally for Lake Erie

Lake Erie Advocates will hold a press conference and rally.

Middlegrounds Metropark, 111 Ottawa St., Toledo

Love Your Planet Poetry Contest & Reading

Judged & Emceed by Lucas County Poet Laureate, Jonie McIntire.

Just Toledo, 909 Jefferson Ave., Toledo