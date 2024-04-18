Celebrate Earth Day with Just Toledo

Just Toledo is celebrating Earth Day on April 20 starting at 9 am and ending at 5 pm, to celebrate one year of reducing carbon emissions and diverting waste from landfills and waterways. In 2023, Just Toledo helped to divert well over 6,000 containers and are on track to divert over 10,000 this year.

The celebration will have three different events:

9 am – 11 am Flying Rhino coffee and freshly baked goods by Just Toledo and Pastel Bakery 11 am – 1 pm Magic with Martin the Magician 11 am – 2 pm Swanky Scoops Ice Cream Cart

The event will also have an eco-friendly giveaway for the first 30+ customers. These events are possible thanks to Green Crow Plants, Goat to Soap, Toledo Soaps, Shaman and the Bear Teas, Swanky Scoops, Martin the Magician & Culture Clash Records.

Just Toledo is a zero-waste community endeavor. Its store front is located at 909 Jefferson Ave. in Downtown Toledo.

In addition to their store front, they also offer milk man style Saturday delivery.

You can also find Just Toledo at the Toledo Farmers’ Market most Saturdays.

They offer no questions asked, sliding scale pricing. Upon return, every Just Brand container earns $3 store credit.

For more information on Just Toledo and how they work to reduce carbon emissions you can find out on their website.