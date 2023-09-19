Battle Of The Birdhouses Returns For Third Year

Carpenters of any level and bird lovers alike are called to participate in the third ever Battle Of The Birdhouses, a competition to raise money for Nature’s Nursery.

The “battle” has birdhouses, which are considered a donation to Nature’s Nursery, being auctioned in an online sale. The house that receives the highest bid will win a $500 prize, donated by Genoa Bank on Conant Street in Maumee. In the event of a tie, the money will be split evenly.

“Battle Of The Birdhouses was first launched in 2020 with over 25 birdhouses entered and over $3,500 raised for wildlife rehab,” Allison Aey, Nature’s Nursery executive director, said. “It’s become one of our annual fundraisers that people really look forward to. It’s fun to see the creative birdhouses that people build and the ideas that they come up with.”

The competition leaves participants with plenty of room for creativity with having only a couple rules. The birdhouses must be at least 8 inches heigh and no taller than 12 inches, at least 8 inches wide and no wider than 12 inches, and 8 inches deep and no deeper than 12 inches, respectively. The houses must be made of wood but can be decorated with any material the participant chooses.

Birdhouses are due Sept. 29 and must be turned in at the Genoa Bank on Conant Street in Maumee. A complete list of the rules and link to register for the competition can be found on the Nature’s Nursery website.

Nature’s Nursery is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Whitehouse, Ohio. The organization’s mission is to improve the well-being of the wildlife in the Northwest Ohio region. They emphasize the importance of coexistence with the wildlife through public education and rehabilitation of wildlife.

For more information or to register for the Battle Of The Birdhouses, visit https://natures-nursery.org/event/battle-of-the-birdhouses-registration/.