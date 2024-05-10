Fall down the rabbit hole at The Stranahan Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30pm with MOXIM’s new production Alice, inspired by the Lewis Caroll classic, Alice in Wonderland.

MOXIM is a company of dancer-illusionists, directed by Moses Pendleton. The company is known for “presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty,” a spokesperson for The American Theatre Guild said in a statement. The dancers tell enchanting and mind-bending stories using nothing but light, shadow, props and their bodies.

The production will transport you into the alternate reality of Wonderland, with many of the fan-favorite characters including the Caterpillar, White Rabbits and the Queen of Hearts.

“I don’t intend to retell the whole Alice story,” Pendleton said in a statement. “But to use it as a taking off point for invention. I’m curious to see what will emerge, and I’m getting curiouser and curiouser the more I learn about Lewis Carroll, who like me was a devoted photographer.”

Tickets can be purchased for MOXIM: ALICE on The Stranahan Theater website starting at $44.

The production is part of the 23-24 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO series, brought to the Glass City by The American Theatre Guild.

Alice is the second to last show of the 23-24 season. The Cher Show will conclude the season on June 6-9.

The American Theatre Guild of Toledo recently announced their 24-25 Broadway in Toledo season, which includes performances of Chicago, Beetlejuice, Pretty Woman, Clue and Les Miserables.

To see all performances, become a season ticket holder which permits you access to all shows at a discounted value. Purchasing a membership is easy, just pick your day and seat and tickets for each show will be distributed to you prior to the event. Broadway In Toledo memberships can be purchased on the TicketMaster website.

For more information on MOXIM’s “Alice” at The Stranahan Theater, visit americantheatreguild.com/toledo/shows/momix.