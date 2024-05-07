Legacy of the Lakes at Nederhouser Community Hall

Join Starlite Theater Group and WGTE Public Media as they present Legacy of the Lakes, on Thursday, May 16 beginning at 7 pm at the Nederhouser Community Hall at Olander Park, 6930 W. Sylvania Ave., Sylvania.

The evening will begin with a special guest speaker before the special presentation of WGTE’s documentary Lake Erie, Ohio’s Great Lake. There will also be pre-show music videos, door prizes and light refreshments provided.

“Explore Lake Erie’s impact on the history, economy, agriculture, recreation and industry of the lake’s surrounding communities and the important issues it faces for its future,” Starlite Theater Group wrote on the website.

The event is free to the public and all are invited to join this family-friendly event. The preview for Lake Erie, Ohio’s Great Lakes can be viewed on WGTE’s YouTube Channel.

Starlite Theater Group in a non-profit dedicated to cultivating the arts in Sylvania, Northwest Ohio and Southeastern Michigan. The group presents films and other art-related events throughout the year to encourage community participation.

WGTE is a TV and radio program producer and broadcaster as well as a center of learning and education, striving to make Northwest Ohio and Southeastern Michigan a “better place to live.”

For more information on Starlite and WGTE’s presentation of Legacy of the Lakes, visit starlitetheatergroup.org/events/legacy-of-the-lake.