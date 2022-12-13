Holiday show roundup

It’s a Wonderful Life, radio play, with the Village Players

The Village Players continues its annual tradition of producing a holiday radio play, directed by Dave Nelms. This year, join the company for It’s A Wonderful Life. Playscripts says, “This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940’s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.”

Showtimes are Fri., Dec. 9 at 8pm; Sat., Dec. 10 at 8pm; and Sun., Dec. 11 at 2pm. The Village Players Theatre is located at 2740 Upton Ave., Toledo. Tickets are $20 and are available online at thevillageplayers.org or by calling the Village Players box office at 419-472-6817.

A Christmas Carol, adapted from the novella by Charles Dickens, at the Toledo Rep

A Toledo Rep tradition for almost 40 years, this timeless tale of redemption follows Ebenezer Scrooge as he is transformed by the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future from a miserly old curmudgeon into a man who embodies the true meaning of Christmas. With lavish costumes, spectacular sets and a musical score rich with carols of the era, the Rep’s annual holiday gift to Toledo is a production you will not want to miss! Presented at the Toledo Rep’s 10th Street Stage, 16 10th Street, Toledo. Runs from December 2-18. Tickets are $19.75-$29.75 and available from the box office at 419-243-9277 or at toledorep.tix.com.

The Nutcracker, with Toledo Ballet and Toledo Symphony Orchestra, at Stranahan Theatre

Join Toledo Ballet and Toledo Symphony Orchestra, with Alain Trudel as conductor, for the holiday favorite The Nutcracker. Continuing its record of the longest-running, annual production of The Nutcracker in North America, Toledo Ballet’s 82nd Nutcracker brings E.T.A. Hoffman’s story of The Nutcracker and the Mouse King to life with fresh choreography and Tchaikovsky’s score performed live by the Toledo Symphony. Who will play Mother Ginger in each performance? You’ll have to show up to find out.

Showtimes are Sat., Dec. 10, 2pm & 7pm; Sun., Dec. 11, 2pm at the Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. Tickets available online at https://www.toledosymphony.com/events/ or by calling the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts box office at 419-246-8000.

Christmas in Connecticut, with Lakeside Theater at the Maumee Indoor Theatre

Lakeside Theater presents a Christmas radio play called Christmas in Connecticut, by Lionel Houser, Adele Comandini, and Aileen Hamilton. A food writer who has lied about being the perfect housewife must try to cover her deception when her boss and a returning war hero invite themselves to her home for a traditional family Christmas.

Showtimes: Thurs.-Sat. Dec. 1-3 at 7:30pm; Sat.-Sun. Dec. 3-4 at 2pm, at the Maumee Indoor Theatre, located at 601 Conant St., Maumee. Tickets are $16-$20 plus ticket fees and are available online at the-lakeside-theatre-company.ticketleap.com/

Elf, Jr. the Musical at the Franciscan Center

Sylvania Arts’ youth theatre program presents Elf, Jr. the Musical at the Franciscan Center. Directed by Irina Zaurov, this production is based on the beloved holiday film Elf. The hilarious fish-out-of water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.

The Franciscan Center is located at 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania, on the campus of Lourdes University. Showtimes are Fri.-Sat. Dec. 2-3 at 7pm, and Sun., Dec. 4 at 2pm. Tickets are $15 and limited – available online at sylvaniaarts.org. Once the shows have sold out, a limited number of tickets may be available at the door.