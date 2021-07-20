Film Notes July

Rent a screen for yourself at Maumee Indoor Theatre

If you’re still feeling a little uncertain about seeing a movie in a crowd, the Maumee Indoor Theatre has a solution with their Family Film Packages. For $150, you can rent a screen at the Theatre for yourself and 20-25 guests. The package not only includes the movie (you can either select one that the Theatre is showing or bring your own), but also a small soda and popcorn for everyone in your party. For more information or to reserve a screen, call the Theatre at

419-897-8902.

Learn about filmmaking from the comfort of home

Budding teenage filmmakers who want to learn the basics can sign up for a two-week long online film camp, courtesy of the University of Toledo Department of Theatre and Film. The Virtual Filmmaker Summer Film Intensive, held July 19-30 will guide attendees through the basics of narrative visual storytelling— and you don’t even need a video camera, a smartphone will do. The workshop will cover script writing, character development, lighting and more. $350, due July 5. To sign up, visit utoledo.edu.