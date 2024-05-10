“Escape to Margaritaville” at the Croswell Opera House

You won’t have to drive too far to waste away in Margaritaville, as the musical comedy featuring Jimmy Buffet’s musical hits, Escape to Margaritaville takes the Croswell stage, 129 E. Maumee St, Adrian, MI, May 10 through May 19.

The musical is inspired by Buffett’s legendary discography, including songs like “Margaritaville,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano” and more—the musical features one original song, “Three Chords.”

Escape to Margaritaville was written by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley and premiered in 2017. The musical follows the story of Rachel and Tammy as they travel to a run-down hotel called Margaritaville on a small Caribbean Island before Tammy is wed and Tully, a singer for Margaritaville.

The musical was directed by Eric Parker, with musical direction by Dave Rains. Angie Heath choreographed the show and Michelle Doefler is the Stage Manager for the performance.

The cast includes Macwell Lam as Tully, John Lamb as Brick, Allyson Symanski as Rachel, Megan Clark as Tammy, Tamaris Henagan as Marley, Peter Kentes as JD, Alex Sheremeta as Jamal, Jared Freeman as Chadd and the ensemble consists of Oden Berthelsen, Libby Edwards, Becca Glover, Elizabeth Gozdowski, Everett Hanley, James Hanley, Jonah Hiatt, Alexandra June, Mitchell Laroy, Meg McNamee, Bella McQuigg, Amanda Nummy, Ella Orr, Kristin Osinski, Kamrin Park and Samuel Spaulding.

Performance times include:

Tickets can be purchased for the show from $22 to $44 for adults and for $15 to $25 for students, depending on seating. For more information on ticket prices or to purchase a ticket, visit the Croswell website.

For more information on The Croswell’s upcoming performances of Escape to Margaritaville, visit croswell.org/margaritaville.