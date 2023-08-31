September 2023 Puzzle & Answers

Print out the puzzle to work on it before checking out the answers, below.

THE STROKES

By Brendan Emmett Quigley

Across

1 Mini split meas.

4 Restaurant that serves shareable plates

11 Aware of the latest social justice problems

15 Vivek and Donald’s competitor

16 Do

17 Logan’s brother on “Succession”

18 Gary’s st.

19 Add Altoids?

21 Just made it, with “by”

23 Boxer who said “you lose nothing when fighting for a cause”

24 To the point

25 Actress Mia spotted on the street?

29 Indie rocker Dupuis

30 “Wish Tree” conceptual artist

34 Was familiar with

36 Dandy dude

38 One with tastes outside the mainstream

39 LQTM, only much bigger

40 Shuffle around the extras?

44 Fun run freebie

45 Bitly shrinks them

47 Filipino American History Mo.

48 Very much so

50 Unnamed man

53 Ecological community

54 Person no longer into being a hawk?

59 Knighted conductor George

61 Words that come with a certain ring?

62 Actor LaBeouf

63 Idiots age?

67 Shocked internet initialism

68 Enjoy a staycation

69 “Unh-unh, it’s bad”

70 Grazing ground

71 Untaken

72 Welsh port city where Dylan Thomas was born

73 They get their stories straight: Abbr.

Down

1 Succinct

2 Big name in trucks

3 Doesn’t make the case enough

4 Arm band?

5 German cry

6 “Wheel” category

7 Fish burrito topping

8 Cover with fake locks

9 Flying pref.

10 Have, as a tenant

11 Stranger folks

12 Has on hand

13 Children’s author DiCamillo

14 Middle parts of a sonnet

20 Lamb-like

22 No-win situation

26 Ex-Laker Lamar

27 iPhone setting

28 Sharps box insertion

31 More or less

32 Holiday when people sing “Douce Nuit”

33 Follow the rules

34 Poser Heidi

35 Sushi wrap

36 Broadcast regulator

37 Table scrap piece

41 Mash note sign off

42 Indiana Jones prop

43 Fashionable Christian

46 Fruity German bread

49 Frankenfoods: Abbr.

51 Tinnitus docs

52 Sits on the throne

53 “Friends In Low Places” singer

55 Stringed instrument

56 Astronomer Hubble

57 Pointed (toward)

58 Sitar songs

59 It’s sold in cakes

60 Flow like sludge

63 Rapper ___ Milli

64 Have a stroke?, or what has been added to this puzzle’s theme answers

65 Spike in film production

66 “___ know what I’m sayin’?

ANSWERS: