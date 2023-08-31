September 2023 Puzzle & Answers

Print out the puzzle to work on it before checking out the answers, below.
THE STROKES
By Brendan Emmett Quigley
Across
1 Mini split meas.
4 Restaurant that serves shareable plates
11 Aware of the latest social justice problems
15 Vivek and Donald’s competitor
16 Do
17 Logan’s brother on “Succession”
18 Gary’s st.
19 Add Altoids?
21 Just made it, with “by”
23 Boxer who said “you lose nothing when fighting for a cause”
24 To the point
25 Actress Mia spotted on the street?
29 Indie rocker Dupuis
30 “Wish Tree” conceptual artist
34 Was familiar with
36 Dandy dude
38 One with tastes outside the mainstream
39 LQTM, only much bigger
40 Shuffle around the extras?
44 Fun run freebie
45 Bitly shrinks them
47 Filipino American History Mo.
48 Very much so
50 Unnamed man
53 Ecological community
54 Person no longer into being a hawk?
59 Knighted conductor George
61 Words that come with a certain ring?
62 Actor LaBeouf
63 Idiots age?
67 Shocked internet initialism
68 Enjoy a staycation
69 “Unh-unh, it’s bad”
70 Grazing ground
71 Untaken
72 Welsh port city where Dylan Thomas was born
73 They get their stories straight: Abbr.
Down
1 Succinct
2 Big name in trucks
3 Doesn’t make the case enough
4 Arm band?
5 German cry
6 “Wheel” category
7 Fish burrito topping
8 Cover with fake locks
9 Flying pref.
10 Have, as a tenant
11 Stranger folks
12 Has on hand
13 Children’s author DiCamillo
14 Middle parts of a sonnet
20 Lamb-like
22 No-win situation
26 Ex-Laker Lamar
27 iPhone setting
28 Sharps box insertion
31 More or less
32 Holiday when people sing “Douce Nuit”
33 Follow the rules
34 Poser Heidi
35 Sushi wrap
36 Broadcast regulator
37 Table scrap piece
41 Mash note sign off
42 Indiana Jones prop
43 Fashionable Christian
46 Fruity German bread
49 Frankenfoods: Abbr.
51 Tinnitus docs
52 Sits on the throne
53 “Friends In Low Places” singer
55 Stringed instrument
56 Astronomer Hubble
57 Pointed (toward)
58 Sitar songs
59 It’s sold in cakes
60 Flow like sludge
63 Rapper ___ Milli
64 Have a stroke?, or what has been added to this puzzle’s theme answers
65 Spike in film production
66 “___ know what I’m sayin’?