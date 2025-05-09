Puzzle May 2025

Missing Period

By: Brendan Emmett Quigley

Across

1 So not cool

6 Coffee blend

13 The princess in “The Princess and the Frog”

14 It may have children’s puzzles on its back

15 Be

16 Dam builders in a part of the hospital?

17 Part in a cast

18 Garfield nemesis

19 School in New Haven

20 What glitter guns in a pie fight can make?

24 Actress Vardalos

25 Arthur ___ Stadium (US Open home)

26 On-line gasp

28 Jimmy Fallon’s channel

30 With 41-Across, “Let me explain how you hear a call from an Audubon once you push play on the stereo”?

37 Quaking cause

39 League that created the three-point shot: Abbr.

40 Haleakalā National Park island

41 See 30-Across

46 “Jeopardy!” host Jennings

47 Rock’s The Black Keys, e.g.

48 One with a helping hand

50 Delivery doc.

53 Jeans for the Beast’s beloved?

59 Art Spiegelman graphic novel whose characters wear animal masks

61 Band of brothers?: Abbr.

62 Architect Christopher

63 “Let’s roll!”, or an alternate title for this puzzle

66 Unified

67 “Her”

68 Pinch on the bottom

69 Able to feel, taste, etc.

70 Computer key with an arrow

Down

1 Rooms for twins

2 Participant in the first televised US presidential debates

3 Waves in front of an airport terminal, say

4 Maps within maps

5 Gentle touch

6 “Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?” playwright

7 Issa of a “Black Mirror” episode

8 Obamacare abbr.

9 Slew

10 “Let me clarify”

11 Soccer legend Lloyd

12 Floating on the ocean

14 Overly stiff

16 When the Braves play most of their home games: Abbr.

18 PDF size, at times

21 Sushi fish

22 She’s a pig

23 “I can’t believe this guy,” in IMs

27 Where to get shredded

28 ___ payments (contactless)

29 Four-poster

31 “Ether” rapper

32 With 33-Down, Luke’s mentor

33 See 32-Down

34 Became established

35 Color choice

36 One, in Essen

38 Disencumber

42 Spicy application

43 Anonymous John

44 “What’s Going On” singer

45 Quick taste

49 Actress Rosario

50 Leaves out

51 Soak in the tub

52 Blues singer Tedeschi

54 Put up with

55 “Nothing ___ sleeve!”

56 Wingtip tip

57 Unable to relax

58 Nasty face

60 Pvt. instructors

64 Rio greeting

65 Back words?

66 Historical period removed from the theme answers in this puzzle

SOLUTION BELOW: