Puzzle May 2025

Missing Period
By: Brendan Emmett Quigley
Across
1 So not cool
6 Coffee blend
13 The princess in “The Princess and the Frog”
14 It may have children’s puzzles on its back
15 Be
16 Dam builders in a part of the hospital?
17 Part in a cast
18 Garfield nemesis
19 School in New Haven
20 What glitter guns in a pie fight can make?
24 Actress Vardalos
25 Arthur ___ Stadium (US Open home)
26 On-line gasp
28 Jimmy Fallon’s channel
30 With 41-Across, “Let me explain how you hear a call from an Audubon once you push play on the stereo”?
37 Quaking cause
39 League that created the three-point shot: Abbr.
40 Haleakalā National Park island
41 See 30-Across
46 “Jeopardy!” host Jennings
47 Rock’s The Black Keys, e.g.
48 One with a helping hand
50 Delivery doc.
53 Jeans for the Beast’s beloved?
59 Art Spiegelman graphic novel whose characters wear animal masks
61 Band of brothers?: Abbr.
62 Architect Christopher
63 “Let’s roll!”, or an alternate title for this puzzle
66 Unified
67 “Her”
68 Pinch on the bottom
69 Able to feel, taste, etc.
70 Computer key with an arrow
Down
1 Rooms for twins
2 Participant in the first televised US presidential debates
3 Waves in front of an airport terminal, say
4 Maps within maps
5 Gentle touch
6 “Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?” playwright
7 Issa of a “Black Mirror” episode
8 Obamacare abbr.
9 Slew
10 “Let me clarify”
11 Soccer legend Lloyd
12 Floating on the ocean
14 Overly stiff
16 When the Braves play most of their home games: Abbr.
18 PDF size, at times
21 Sushi fish
22 She’s a pig
23 “I can’t believe this guy,” in IMs
27 Where to get shredded
28 ___ payments (contactless)
29 Four-poster
31 “Ether” rapper
32 With 33-Down, Luke’s mentor
33 See 32-Down
34 Became established
35 Color choice
36 One, in Essen
38 Disencumber
42 Spicy application
43 Anonymous John
44 “What’s Going On” singer
45 Quick taste
49 Actress Rosario
50 Leaves out
51 Soak in the tub
52 Blues singer Tedeschi
54 Put up with
55 “Nothing ___ sleeve!”
56 Wingtip tip
57 Unable to relax
58 Nasty face
60 Pvt. instructors
64 Rio greeting
65 Back words?
66 Historical period removed from the theme answers in this puzzle
SOLUTION BELOW: