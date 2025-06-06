Puzzle June 2025

SLAP STICK
BY: Brendan Emmett Quigley
Across
1. Person in the jury box
5. Gets an easy basket
11. Alma mater for Joe Burrow and Shaquille O’Neal
14. Room to edit videos
16. Baseball superstar nicknamed “Shotime”
17. Bucolic place to stay
18. Cowboy’s rope
19. Chicken, on some French menus
20. Indenting key
21. Frozen pie choice
23. MMA decision
24. Short-billed rail
25. Arctic Monkeys singer Turner
26. Mexican border town
29. Leatherneck
33. Owl cry
34. Chinese brew
37. No. that changes in traffic
38. Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Bret
41. Long in the tooth
42. Some apples
44. Replaceable part of a 54-Down
45. Word of approval
46. Think probable
49. Constant change
51. Dangerous situation
52. Apple Intelligence system
53. TV junkies’ “holy grails” that weren’t archived
60. Actress Mendes
61. “Parking with a push of a button” system
62. Cousin of the wombat
63. Red button, on some apps
64. Idea
65. Falling sound
66. “Beats me,” initially
67. Closed up
68. Function of geometry
Down
1. ___ des Princes (Paris Saint-Germain’s home)
2. Woman’s name that sounds like two letters
3. Carrier to Israel
4. Deal from the Federal Reserve
5. Kansas city
6. “God willing!”
7. Spitting sound
8. ___ und pfeffer
9. Don Juan’s mother
10. Silent screen star Naldi
11. Piggies that go “whee whee whee” all the way home
12. Two-timer
13. Make a video opening a product for the first time
15. Port of Iraq
22. Kind of brown
25. Lee on The Guardian’s list of 40 best directors
26. Pronoun selection
27. Scintilla
28. “Shameless” star
29. Scale name
30. Tuborg alternative
31. Hamilton historian Chernow
32. Some connections
34. Available for booking
35. Zeno’s home
36. Location, for short
38. Some appliers for early admission: Abbr.
39. ___ chi chuan
40. Heart test letters
43. Post others’ home addresses on the Internet
44. Hooks back up
46. Rely (upon)
47. Melber of MSNBC
48. Actuarial calculations
49. Guy from Flavortown
50. Had a crush on
51. Alternative to 34-Across
53. What a shooter shoots through
54. Woodwind instrument
55. Mex. miss
56. Follow closely
57. Salvador who said “Have no fear of perfection; you’ll never reach it”
58. Fancy style
59. Overstuff
SOLUTION BELOW: