Puzzle June 2025

SLAP STICK

BY: Brendan Emmett Quigley

Across

1. Person in the jury box

5. Gets an easy basket

11. Alma mater for Joe Burrow and Shaquille O’Neal

14. Room to edit videos

16. Baseball superstar nicknamed “Shotime”

17. Bucolic place to stay

18. Cowboy’s rope

19. Chicken, on some French menus

20. Indenting key

21. Frozen pie choice

23. MMA decision

24. Short-billed rail

25. Arctic Monkeys singer Turner

26. Mexican border town

29. Leatherneck

33. Owl cry

34. Chinese brew

37. No. that changes in traffic

38. Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Bret

41. Long in the tooth

42. Some apples

44. Replaceable part of a 54-Down

45. Word of approval

46. Think probable

49. Constant change

51. Dangerous situation

52. Apple Intelligence system

53. TV junkies’ “holy grails” that weren’t archived

60. Actress Mendes

61. “Parking with a push of a button” system

62. Cousin of the wombat

63. Red button, on some apps

64. Idea

65. Falling sound

66. “Beats me,” initially

67. Closed up

68. Function of geometry

Down

1. ___ des Princes (Paris Saint-Germain’s home)

2. Woman’s name that sounds like two letters

3. Carrier to Israel

4. Deal from the Federal Reserve

5. Kansas city

6. “God willing!”

7. Spitting sound

8. ___ und pfeffer

9. Don Juan’s mother

10. Silent screen star Naldi

11. Piggies that go “whee whee whee” all the way home

12. Two-timer

13. Make a video opening a product for the first time

15. Port of Iraq

22. Kind of brown

25. Lee on The Guardian’s list of 40 best directors

26. Pronoun selection

27. Scintilla

28. “Shameless” star

29. Scale name

30. Tuborg alternative

31. Hamilton historian Chernow

32. Some connections

34. Available for booking

35. Zeno’s home

36. Location, for short

38. Some appliers for early admission: Abbr.

39. ___ chi chuan

40. Heart test letters

43. Post others’ home addresses on the Internet

44. Hooks back up

46. Rely (upon)

47. Melber of MSNBC

48. Actuarial calculations

49. Guy from Flavortown

50. Had a crush on

51. Alternative to 34-Across

53. What a shooter shoots through

54. Woodwind instrument

55. Mex. miss

56. Follow closely

57. Salvador who said “Have no fear of perfection; you’ll never reach it”

58. Fancy style

59. Overstuff

SOLUTION BELOW: