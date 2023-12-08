Crossword Puzzle December Print

THAT TRACKS

By Brendan Emmett Quigley

Across

1. Rapper with a Pulitzer

6. Carrier with a Star of David in its logo

10. “Growltiger’s Last Stand” musical

14. Unified

15. Computer language?

16. Beasts of burden

17. “That ___!” (The Wonders)

19. Bone broken in a nightstick fracture

20. See 31-Across

21. Bring about, as havoc

22. With 34-Across, “That ___” (Shania Twain)

27. South American raccoon-like creature

28. Still kicking

29. Sheds, as feathers

30. Too stupid for words

31. With 20-Across, anago at a sushi restaurant

34. See 22-Across

35. “___ That” (Akon & Eminem)

36. “___ Girl” (Stevie Wonder)

37. Proverbial knuckle-dragger

38. Pronounce

39. Spot covered with locks

40. Seriously overcharge

41. Really, really wants

42. “That ___” (Lin-Manuel Miranda & Phillipa Soo)

46. Aluminum foil maker

47. Towser’s title in “Catch-22”: Abbr.

48. Rap battler’s gift

49. “___ That” (BLACKPINK)

56. Tuning fork part

57. Physiologist Pavlov

58. With the pedal to the metal

59. Blue Gmail button

60. Venture capitalist Andreessen

61. Piano key

Down

1. Compound row exercise muscle

2. Fireplace residue

3. French 101 pronoun

4. “Cosmos” co-founder Druyan

5. College officials

6. Bacteria in some water

7. “The Simpsons” cop

8. Put two and two together

9. Sign of summer

10. Soup or salad, e.g.

11. Shafts on a bike

12. Late start, say

13. Declogging tool

18. Cooler with a cryptozoological name

21. “___ already met”

22. Sweetly, in scores

23. Swear words

24. Large swimming herbivore

25. Where are you?

26. Coyotes milieu

27. Power outage?

29. Sport played in an octagon, for short

30. Spin doctor’s job

31. Romance author Nalini

32. Relievers’ stats

33. The whole shebang

35. Leftover Cuban

36. Posse

38. Movie beverage

39. Fashionista’s field

40. Shone

41. Mountain range for NordVPN, e.g.

42. Floats through the air

43. Skateboarding trick with Fakie, Switch and Half-Cab variants

44. Storrs campus

45. “Better Place” boy band

49. “That guy”

50. Fertility clinic stock

51. Fighting chance?

52. Fertility clinic room

53. 10/12/23 for Instacart: Abbr.

54. Family

55. Frozen food name



