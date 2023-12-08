Crossword Puzzle December Print

THAT TRACKS
By Brendan Emmett Quigley
~Answers below~
Across
1. Rapper with a Pulitzer
6. Carrier with a Star of David in its logo
10. “Growltiger’s Last Stand” musical
14. Unified
15. Computer language?
16. Beasts of burden
17. “That ___!” (The Wonders)
19. Bone broken in a nightstick fracture
20. See 31-Across
21. Bring about, as havoc
22. With 34-Across, “That ___” (Shania Twain)
27. South American raccoon-like creature
28. Still kicking
29. Sheds, as feathers
30. Too stupid for words
31. With 20-Across, anago at a sushi restaurant
34. See 22-Across
35. “___ That” (Akon & Eminem)
36. “___ Girl” (Stevie Wonder)
37. Proverbial knuckle-dragger
38. Pronounce
39. Spot covered with locks
40. Seriously overcharge
41. Really, really wants
42. “That ___” (Lin-Manuel Miranda & Phillipa Soo)
46. Aluminum foil maker
47. Towser’s title in “Catch-22”: Abbr.
48. Rap battler’s gift
49. “___ That” (BLACKPINK)
56. Tuning fork part
57. Physiologist Pavlov
58. With the pedal to the metal
59. Blue Gmail button
60. Venture capitalist Andreessen
61. Piano key
Down
1. Compound row exercise muscle
2. Fireplace residue
3. French 101 pronoun
4. “Cosmos” co-founder Druyan
5. College officials
6. Bacteria in some water
7. “The Simpsons” cop
8. Put two and two together
9. Sign of summer
10. Soup or salad, e.g.
11. Shafts on a bike
12. Late start, say
13. Declogging tool
18. Cooler with a cryptozoological name
21. “___ already met”
22. Sweetly, in scores
23. Swear words
24. Large swimming herbivore
25. Where are you?
26. Coyotes milieu
27. Power outage?
29. Sport played in an octagon, for short
30. Spin doctor’s job
31. Romance author Nalini
32. Relievers’ stats
33. The whole shebang
35. Leftover Cuban
36. Posse
38. Movie beverage
39. Fashionista’s field
40. Shone
41. Mountain range for NordVPN, e.g.
42. Floats through the air
43. Skateboarding trick with Fakie, Switch and Half-Cab variants
44. Storrs campus
45. “Better Place” boy band
49. “That guy”
50. Fertility clinic stock
51. Fighting chance?
52. Fertility clinic room
53. 10/12/23 for Instacart: Abbr.
54. Family
55. Frozen food name
SOLUTION BELOW