Home is where the heart is. And for one of Toledo’s long-standing resale furniture and home accessories store, Consign-It Home Interiors, there is no shortage of heart. General Manager Tony Rasczyk says that through this COVID crisis, ‘we are in this together.’

A few days a week, Rasczyk goes into the once customer filled consignment shop alone to update social media with trending and appealing new items to post on the store’s growing online shopping community.

When customers purchase accessories, the items are left outside for pickup. If someone requests to see a sofa or accent chair in person, they must be symptom-free and wear gloves and a mask. “Right now, we are doing all we can possibly do to accommodate customers and to stay safe,” says Rasczyk.

From fun and funky furniture pieces to formal antiques to practical accessories, it’s hard to predict what the shop’s eclectic customer base is demanding. Rasczyk says that an online presence is necessary to stay relevant and to move forward in the always shifting resale and repurposing industry. Since temporarily closing at the end of March, new inventory drop-offs have ceased and sales have decreased. However, Consign-It is adapting and seeking new solutions to see what sticks with an evolving customer base. Right now, Facebook, Instagram, and weekly emails are the main sources for shoppers. Soon, Consign-It will test the eBay market.

May through October is a peak time for consignment shopping, and Rasczyk anticipates greeting people who are itching to get out and do some shopping with lots of new inventory.

The store is also preparing to expand and add more booths adjacent to their space at 6925 Central Ave when Definition Fitness moves out. However, Rasczyk is proceeding cautiously to keep customers not only happy, but safe.

To support this local, small business, pursue their latest inventory at Consign It Home Interiors on Facebook.