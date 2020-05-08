The-Fair-Housing-Center-hosts-webinar-about-COVID-19-housing-rights-on-May-15

The Fair Housing Center, in partnership with the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio and Legal Aid of Western Ohio, is hosting a webinar on Friday, May 15 at 10am informing the public about predatory housing practices occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local housing advocates have been alarmed by the increased amount of housing instability occurring during the pandemic.

Illegal evictions, reported cases of harassment, and other actions that have led to an increase in instability both locally and nationwide will be discussed.

Panelists include Justin Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, along with George Thomas from The Fair Housing Center and Alicia Kingston from Legal Aid of Western Ohio.

Those interested in attending can do so via Zoom or watch live on The Fair Housing Center’s Facebook page. No registration is needed.

With the increase in reports of illegal evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Fair Housing Center is encouraging those who have experienced housing discrimination or harassment to contact them at (419) 243-6163 or toledofhc.org/contact.