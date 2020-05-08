Planned Parenthood speaks out against Medicaid cuts

Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that over $20 million in Medicaid funding would be cut from the state budget for the remainder of 2020, despite there being an unused $2.7 billion rainy day fund.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio has denounced this decision as being particularly damaging during COVID-19, especially as roughly 40 percent of their patients rely on Medicaid.

The organization’s president and CEO, Iris E. Harvey, stated, “This move will disproportionately impact communities that are already medically underserved, who already stand at a greater risk of harm from COVID-19, and who depend on Medicaid to access health care. We call on Gov. DeWine and the legislature to reconsider this path.”