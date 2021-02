Toledo diners can breathe a little easier at Tony Packo’s. The original restaurant at 1902 Front St. has installed a new AirPHX air purification system. The device uses “cold plasma” chambers to consistently cycle air throughout the day, and has been shown to eliminate up to 98% of influenza and coronaviruses. Tony Packo’s has operated out of the famously wedge-shaped building on Front Street since 1935. The restaurant is open daily for dine-in, curbside pickup and no-contact delivery.