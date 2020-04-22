Make our frontline workers your Plus One

If you’re looking for ways to support both local restaurants and first-responders during the COVID-19 crisis, the Toledo Plus One Initiative checks both boxes.

A donation to the Initiative provides delivery of healthy, delicious cuisine to the folks on the frontlines keeping us safe.

For only $100, you can contribute toward a meal for a team of health care workers or first responders.

Participating restaurants include:

Mancy’s Steakhouse

Mancy’s Italian

Mancy’s Bluewater Grille

Shorty’s

Stubborn Brother Pizza

Souk Mediterranean

The Beirut

Poco Piatti

Ciao!

The Real Seafood Co.

From healthcare workers to police officers and firefighters, these essential workers deserve to be your Plus One. Make your donation at toledoplusone.com today.

Delivery to be provided by Yark Automotive.